ऑनलाइन ठगी का खेल:कम ब्याज पर 10 लाख लोन दिलाने का झांसा दे प्रोसेसिंग फीस व अन्य चार्ज के पैसे खाते में डलवा ग्रिफ कर्मी से 90 हजार ठगे

पठानकोट7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नौसरबाजों ने दो और लोगों को जाल में फंसाकर ठगा

जिले में ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। लेकिन जिला पुलिस अब तक ऐसे एक भी मामले को ट्रेस नहीं कर पाई है। अब नौसरबाजों ने कोरोना की आड़ में ग्रिफ में तैनात जवान को मात्र 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज दर पर 10 लाख का लोन पास करवाने का झांसा देकर जीएसटी, लेट फीस, पीपीएफ की बात कहकर ऑनलाइन 90 हजार रुपए की 6 ट्रांजक्शन करवा लीं। जब ग्रिफ कर्मी का लोन पास नहीं हुआ तो उसे महसूस हुआ कि उसके साथ ठगी हुई है। उसने शिकायत साइबर क्राइम व एसएसपी ऑफिस में की है। बता दें कि जिले में 2 महीने में 14 ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इसमें कई बैंकों के खातों से झांसा देकर पैसे निकाल लिए गए हैं।

फेसबुक पर फाइनांस कंपनी की एड देख ग्रिफकर्मी ने किया था संपर्क

गुरदासपुर के साहोवाल निवासी अजय कुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह जेएंडके के किश्तवाड़ में ग्रिफ में तैनात है। उसने फेसबुक पर एक फाइनांस लिमिटेड कंपनी की एड देखी, जिसमें लिखा था कि 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज दर पर 25 लाख का लोन अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। उसे घर के लिए 10 लाख की जरूरत थी। फेसबुक पर एड देखकर फोन किया और जानकारी हासिल की। उसे कहा गया कि कोरोना के चलते लोन पर सब ब्याज कम है।

उक्त व्यक्ति ने उसे विश्वास में लेने के लिए डाक्यूमेंट, पैन कार्ड, आधा कार्ड, कंपनी की आईडी की कापी भेजी और बैंक की कापी भेजी। उसने यकीन कर पैन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड और बैंक की कापी की फोटो भेज दी। उस व्यक्ति ने उसका लोन पास करवाने के लिए अप्रूवल लेटर उसे व्हाट्सएप पर भेज दिया। उसके बाद व्यक्ति ने उसे फोन कर कहा कि 4500 रुपए प्रोसेसिंग फीस लगेगी। उसने दोस्त को कहकर गूगल से ट्रांजेक्शन करवा दी। उसके बाद नौसरबाज ने कहा कि आरबीआई ने मंजूरी नहीं दी है।

2 प्रतिशत जीएसटी लगनी है। उसके कहने पर 20 हजार रुपए जमा करवा दिए। उसके बाद इंश्योरेंस के नाम पर 21 हजार जमा करवाए। लेट फीस और पीपीएफ के नाम पर उससे पैसों की ट्रांजेक्शन करवाई गई, लेकिन लोन नहीं मिला। उक्त व्यक्ति ने अब छुट्टी का बहाना बना बहुत बड़ा धोखा किया है। उसने साइबर क्राइम व जिला पठानकोट पुलिस से शिकायत की। ग्रिफकर्मी अजय कुमार का कहना है कि नौसरबाज का अभी भी मोबाइल नंबर चल रहा है। पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर पंकज सिंह के खिलाफ थाना डिवीजन नं. 2 में 419, 420, 66-डी आईटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

इधर...स्कैन करते ही खाते से निकल गए 95 हजार रुपए

दूसरे मामले में पटेल चौक के हरसिमरन ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने ओएलएक्स नंबर से काल की और कहा कि उसकी पुराना फर्नीचर बेचने की दुकान है। वह उनके पास से पुराना फर्नीचर खरीदना चाहता है। फर्नीचर के बदले पैसे लेने को उसे एक बार कोड स्कैन करने को कहा। उसने बार कोड स्कैन किया तो पैसे खाते में आने की बजाय 95 हजार निकल गए। थाना डिवीजन 2 की पुलिस ने अज्ञात पर 420, 66-डी आईटी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है। उधर, एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना का कहना है कि लोगों को भी अवेयर होना चाहिए। पुलिस की ओर वेबिनार लगाए जा रहे है। केस दर्ज कर जांच कर रहे हैं।

