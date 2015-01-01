पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:सुबह 11 बजे तक छाई रही गहरी धुंध, 50 मीटर रही विजिबिलिटी, 2 डिग्री गिरा पारा

पठानकोट2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कड़ाके की ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में होने लगा है। इससे पठानकोट में अधिकतम तापमान कल के मुकाबले 2 डिग्री नीचे गिरकर 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं, रविवार सुबह सर्दी की पहली गहरी धुंध से ट्रैफिक बाधित रहा। सुबह 9 बजे तक सड़कों पर विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर रही। इसके चलते लाइटें चलाकर वाहन चालक गुजरते रहे। हालांकि 12 बजे आसमान से धुंध छंटने के बाद बर्फीली हवाओं के थपेड़ों से ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ गया।

रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री तक जाने की संभावना
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले एक हफ्ते तक बर्फीली हवाएं चलने का सिलसिला जारी रहने की संभावना जताई है, जिससे ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ सकता है। मौसम विभाग के डायरेक्टर सुरिंद्र पाल ने बताया कि बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री तक नीचे जाने की संभावना है। हालांकि, अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

डॉक्टर की सलाह...ठंड से बचाव के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखें और गुनगुना पानी पीएं
उधर, डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि ठंड में गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखें। पानी गुनगुना पीएं। बच्चों को नंगे पैर घर में न घूमने दें। ठंड लगने से खांसी, जुकाम आदि हो सकते हैं। बच्चों को दस्त भी लग सकते हैं। बाइक पर जाना हो तो सिर व मूंह ढंककर निकलें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें