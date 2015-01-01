पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीवरेज प्रणाली:बेगोवाल के लोगों की मांग-दिन में रेत व बजरी से लोड ट्रक-ट्राले रोड से गुजरने पर लगाई जाए रोक

सरना2 दिन पहले
  • तारागढ़ में पहुंचे विधायक जोगिंदर पाल को गांव के लोगों ने बताई समस्याएं

भोआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अधीन आते प्रमुख कस्बा बेगोवाल तारागढ़ में गांव की सरपंच सुनीता शर्मा के नेतृत्व में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में भोआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक जोगिंदर पाल एवं विशेष रूप से हर्ष कुमार, कांग्रेस जिला परिषद मेंबर बोवी सैनी, कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव मनोहर लाल भाऊ, ठाकुर प्रेम सिंह, ठाकुर अश्वनी चौधरी शामिल हुए। बैठक में गांव की प्रमुख समस्याओं

संबंधी विचार-विमर्श किया गया। रघुवीर सिंह, कुशलदीप सिंह, अश्वनी ठाकुर, दीपू सैनी व हर्ष कुमार ने बताया गांव की प्रमुख समस्याओं में कई महीनों से ठप पड़ी सीवरेज प्रणाली है, जिससे गांव की सारी जनता परेशान है। गांव की प्रमुख गलियों में गंदे पानी की निकासी के उचित प्रबंध न होने के कारण लगभग दो से तीन फुट गहरा पानी एकत्रित हो जाता है। उन्होंने विधायक जोगिंदर पाल से मांग की परमानंद-नरोट जैमल

सिंह प्रमुख मार्ग पर रेत बजरी से भरे ट्रकों का समय निर्धारित किया जाए और दिन के समय मात्र खाली ट्रक ही इस मार्ग पर चलाए जाएं जबकि रेत बजरी से भरे ट्रक ट्राले रात्रि 7:00 बजे के बाद शुरू किए जाएं। वहीं, विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने गांव में नई बन रही प्रमुख गलियों का निरीक्षण किया और ग्राम पंचायत को गलियों में बढ़िया मेटीरियल डालने के निर्देश दिए। विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने लोगों को आश्वासन दिया कि वह जिला

उपायुक्त पठानकोट से बात कर रेत बजरी से भरे ट्रक व ट्रालों का समय निर्धारित कर दिन के समय लोडेड ट्रकों पर प्रतिबंध लगवाएंगे। इस अवसर पर जीओजी अशोक कुमार, पंच सुरेश बिंदु, विजय कुमार, जगदीश मैहरा, रविंद्र बिल्ला, डॉ. अमन, हरबंस लाल, कुलदीप राज भाऊ, गुलशन महाजन, पंडित पद्मम शर्मा, अयूब शर्मा, रवि कुमार उपस्थित थे।

