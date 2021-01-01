पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख हड़ताल:एमईएस में बिना पारदर्शिता पास हुए टेंडराें को रद करवाने की मांग, बिल्डराें ने की भूख हड़ताल

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मिलिट्री इंजिनियरिंग सर्विस (एमईएस) बिल्डर एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन राकेश अत्री व सचिव विवेक माडिया के नेतृत्व में समूह ठेकेदारों ने टेडरिंग सिस्टम ई-जीईएम के माध्यम से आउट सोर्स के तीन करोड़ों के टेंडर पास कर दिए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक दिन की गुरदासपुर रोड स्थित एमईएस मुख्यालय के समक्ष सांकेतिक हड़ताल की। चेयरमैन राकेश अत्री, सचिव विवेक माडिया, आल इंडिया पूर्व चेयरमैन लखवीर सिंह लक्खी व पूर्व चेयरमैन तरूणपाल सिंह शंटी ने संयुक्त रूप से कहा कि इन तीनों टेंडराें के बारे में जो हम लोगाें काे पता नहीं है जबकि हम लाेग रजिस्टर ठेकेदार के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि पहले की तरह आॅनलाइन पारदिर्शता के साथ इसका टेंडर होता तो इसमें भ्रष्टाचार की शंका भी नहीं होती और इससे सरकार को भी फायदा होता।

लेकिन जिस ढंग से यह तीन आउट सोर्स के टेंडर पास किए गए, उससे कई तरह की आशंकाएं जन्म ले रही है। बल्डर एसाेसिएशन ने उक्त टेंडरों को रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर चीफ इंजिनियर से भी मिले थे तथा चेतावनी दी थी कि यदि इसे रद्द नहीं किया गया तो वह लोग भूख हड़ताल करने पर विवश होंगे। उन्हांने बताया कि तय कार्यक्रम के तहत उन्होंने सांकेतिक भूख हड़ताल की है, यदि इन तीनों ही टेंडराें को रद्द कर पहले

की तरह पारदिर्शता से ऑनलाइन नहीं लगाया गया तो वह लोग बड़े स्तर पर भूख हड़ताल और रोष प्रदर्शन करने पर विवश होंगे। उनके साथ सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष अमरजीत विन्द्रा, उप चेयरमैन लव विनायक, अक्षय अग्रवाल, विनोद, जतिन्द्र, रवि भगत, संजीव कुमार, गौरव, विशाल, संदीप सिंह, मनप्रीत, राहुल, संजय शर्मा, विक्की, अमन, विशाल, विजय मौजूद रहे।

