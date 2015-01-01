पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:हिंदू बैंक में फंसे पैसे दिलवाने की मांग को लेकर खाताधारकों का विधायक के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन

पठानकोट8 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक विज का आश्वासन, जालंधर के कोऑपरेटिव बैंक में मर्ज होने से ठीक होंगे हालात

हिंदू बैंक खाताधारकों ने रजत बाली की अगुवाई में विधायक अमित विज के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया तथा बैंक से अपने पैसे वापस दिलाने की मांग की। विधायक अमित विज ने कहा कि दिसंबर के बाद हिंदू बैंक को जालंधर की कोआपरेटिव बैंक में मर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। खाताधारकों ने विधायक से कहा कि बैंक के बड़े डिफाल्टरों के खिलाफ बैंक प्रबंधन और सरकार कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।

न ही रिकवरी की जा रही है जिस कारण लोगों की गाढ़ी-कमाई के पैसे बैंक में फंसे हुए हैं और उनकी जरूरतों पर पैसे नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। विधायक विज ने कहा कि दिसंबर के अंत तक अधिक से अधिक रिकवरी को कहा गया है, जिसके बाद सरकार जालंधर के बैंक के साथ मर्जर की कार्यवाही करेगी। एमएलए ने यह भी कहा कि बैंक के जो हालात हुए उसके लिए उन दौरान के बैंक डायरेक्टर्स की जिम्मेदारी बनती थी। बैंक के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज हुई है। एमएलए ने मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और कोआपरेटिव मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा का आभार व्यक्त किया, जिनके प्रयासों से बैंक के 100 के करीब मुलाजिमों को डेपुटेशन पर भेजा गया है।

