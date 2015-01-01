पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेबोरेटरी:डीईओ ने सुजानपुर स्कूल में शिक्षा सुधार के प्रयासों का लिया जायजा,10 स्कूलों को लेबोरेटरी के लिए मिले 87 हजार रुपए

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
जिला शिक्षा अफसर सेकेंडरी वरिंदर पराशर और उप जिला शिक्षा अफसर सेकेंडरी राजेश्वर सलारिया ने मंगलवार को सरकारी कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सुजानपुर का दौरा किया। उन्होंने स्कूल में चल रहे दिसंबर टेस्ट का जायजा लेने के बाद स्कूल स्टाफ के साथ मीटिंग की और स्कूलों में अध्यापकों की तरफ से किए गए कामों पर चर्चा की। स्टाफ से स्कूल में बनाए गए इंग्लिश बूस्टर क्लब, बडी ग्रुप, स्मार्ट स्कूल मुहिम, मिशन शत प्रतिशत, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई, एनटीएसई, एनएमएमएस की तैयारी, लीगल लिटरेसी क्लब, इलेक्टोरल लिटरेसी क्लब, गाइडेंस एंड काउंसलिंग सेल, मिसाल प्रोजेक्ट और पुस्तकालय, कंप्यूटर लैब, विज्ञान लैब,

नाबार्ड के अंतर्गत निर्माण अधीन नए कमरों की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अध्यापकों को स्कूलों की उपलब्धियों को लोगों में ले कर जाने के लिए प्रेरित किया और ओर बढ़िया तरीके के साथ मेहनत करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। इस मौके पर कमल किशोर, शिक्षा सुधार टीम के मेंबर रमेश मौजूद थे।

शिक्षा विभाग ने समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के अधीन राज्य के 330 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में भाषा के श्रवण कौशल को निपुणता के उद्देश्य से लेंग्वेज लिसनिंग लेबोरेटरी बनाने को 28.71 लाख जारी किए हंै। इसके तहत जिले के 10 स्कूलों को 87 हजार रुपए मिले हैं। डीईओ एलिमेंट्री बलदेव राज ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों के कौशल को निपुणता देने को एंप्लीफायर, पैन ड्राइव, ब्लूटुथ खरीदने के लिए 10 प्राइमरी स्कूलों को 87 हजार रुपए जारी हुए हैं।

