धरना:लदपालवां टोल प्लाजा पर दीनानगर आढ़ती एसो. ने दिया धरना

सरना6 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में अमृतसर पठानकोट नेशनल हाईवे पर स्थित टोल प्लाजा लदपालवां में दीनानगर आढ़ती यूनियन ने किसानों के हक में टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दिया। इस मौके पर यूनियन के प्रधान शमिंदर सिंह हैप्पी ने कहा कि वह किसानों के साथ हैं और हर समय किसानों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चलेंगे और कुछ ही दिनों में दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इस धरने के कारण आम लोगों को कुछ परेशानी भी हो रही है। अब इसी परेशानी को देखते हुए संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने लोगों को हो रही दिक्कतों के लिए खेद जताया है।

उन्हाेंने भरोसा दिया है कि अगर किसी मरीज या जरूरतमंद को कोई परेशानी होगी, तो तुरंत हमसे संपर्क करें। गौरतलब है कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के जरिये देश के कई किसान संगठन नए किसान बिल को लेकर धरना दे रहे हैं। दिल्ली का सिंघु बॉर्डर, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, टिकरी बॉर्डर और अब राजस्थान से हरियाणा को जोड़ने वाला बॉर्डर बंद पड़ा हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं वह हमारे लिए तीन कानून की सौगात लेकर आए हैं, हम कहते हैं यह सौगात नहीं सजा है. हमें सौगात देनी है तो फसल का उचित मूल्य देने की कानूनी गारंटी दें। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार इन तीनों किसान विरोधी कृषि बिलों को वापस नहीं लेंगे तब तक वह इसी तरह भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे रहेंगे।

