ऑनलाइन ठगी:अनऑथराइज्ड वेब लिंक डाउनलोड करने से खातों से निकल रहे पैसे, आरबीआई का अलर्ट जारी

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धर्मेंद्र सिंह असवाल
  • httpp// से शुरू होने वाला लिंक ओपन न करें, वरना बैंक खाता हो जाएगा खाली

लॉकडाउन से अनलॉक तक ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। पठानकोट, अमृतसर और गुरदासपुर जिलों में ही रोजाना बैंक खातों में होने वाली साढ़े 3 लाख ट्रांजेक्शन में ऑनलाइन ठगी के 3 से 4 मामले आ रहे हैं। अन-ऑथराइज्ड एप डाउनलोड करने से भी बैंक खातों से पैसे निकल सकते हैं। बैंक और पुलिस ने खाताधारकों को मोबाइल में अन-ऑथराइज्ड एप डाउनलोड नहीं करने का अलर्ट जारी किया है। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के सर्किल हेड धर्मेंद्र सिंह असवाल ने बताया कि पीएनबी की गुरदासपुर-पठानकोट में 72 ब्रांच में हर जगह रोजाना साढ़े 3 से 4 सौ खातों में ट्रांजेक्शन होती हैं। इनमें खातों से पैसे गायब होने की एक-दो शिकायत मिलती रहती हैं।

अब अन-ऑथराइज्ड एप मोबाइल में डाउनलोड करने से भी पैसे खातों से निकल जा रहे हैं, इसलिए एप मोबाइल में डाउनलोड न करें। जिला लीड बैंक मैनेजर सुनील दत्त ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के बाद ऑनलाइन खातों से पैसे निकल जाने की शिकायतों में तेजी आई हैं। ज्यादातर मामलों में हैकर्स बैंक मैनेजर बन आधार और पैनकार्ड लिंक करने के बहाने संपर्क करते हैं और खाता नंबर व मोबाइल नंबर पर आने वाले ओटीपी शेयर करने पर खातों से पैसे निकलते हैं। इसके लिए उपभोक्ता को खुद ही अलर्ट रहना होगा।

अनचाही कॉल न उठाएं, गलती से उठा लेते हैं तो आधार या पैन लिंक करने की बात कहें तो काट दें

httpps// से शुरू होता है ऑथराइज्ड वेब लिंक
बैंक अधिकारियों के मुताबिक ऑथराइज्ड वेब लिंक httpps// से शुरू होते हैं, लेकिन अन-ऑथराइज्ड वेब लिंक httpp// से शुरू होते हैं और अॉनलाइन चैनल में कई इस तरह से एप उपलब्ध हैं जोकि एक बार डाउनलोड करने पर अॉनलाइन खातों से पैसे निकल जाते हैं।

सेना से रिटायर फौजी के खाते से 4 महीने की पेंशन के 1.06 लाख रुपए निकल गए
हरियाणा के हिसार में हुई
खाते से ट्रांजेक्शन सुजानपुर के मोहल्ला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर निवासी 72 वर्षीय नरिंद्र सिंह सेना से रिटायर्ड हैं। उनका हिमाचल प्रदेश से योल में स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में खाता है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान पिछले 4 महीने से घर से बाहर नहीं निकले और 15 जुलाई को बैंक में जाकर इंट्री कराई तो खाते में से चार महीने की पेंशन के 1 लाख 65 सौ रुपए निकल गए थे।

उन्हें कभी किसी का फोन नहीं आया और खाते से पैसे कैसे निकल गए, उसके बारे में कोई बताता भी नहीं है। शिकायत उन्होंने सुजानपुर पुलिस से की। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और आईटी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। जांच में खुलासा हुआ है कि खाते से ट्रांजेक्शन हरियाणा के हिसार में हुई।

बसरूप के व्यक्ति के अकाउंट से हैकर्स ने निकाले 2.55 लाख रुपए
लॉकडाउन के दौरान बैंक सर्विसेज ठप पड़ी थी और लोग घरों में ही कैद थे। इस दौरान सुजानपुर के नजदीकी गांव बसरूप के रहने वाले बलदेव राज के खाते से हैकर्स 2 लाख 55 हजार रुपए उड़ा ले गए। बलदेव राज ने बताया कि 17 जून को उनके खाते से 2 लाख 55 हजार विभिन्न एटीएम के जरिए निकाल लिए गए। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने बैंक से की तो उन्हें कोई सकारात्मक जवाब नहीं मिला। शिकायत की डीएसपी डी की ओर से की गई जांच के बाद अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और आईटी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले में जांच की जा रही है।

ठगी से बचने की सावधानियां

  • अनचाही कॉल आने पर उसे या तो अटेंड न करें और यदि उसे अटेंड कर भी लेते हैं तो आधार या पैन लिंक करने की बात करने पर उसे बंद कर दें, क्योंकि बैंक कभी कॉल नहीं करता है।
  • किसी भी तरह का अकाउंट नंबर और ओटीपी को किसी से भी शेयर न किया जाए
  • एटीएम से पैसे निकलवाते समय भी अलर्ट रहें और मदद के बहाने किसी भी अनचाहे व्यक्ति को अपना कार्ड स्वाइप न करने दें, चूंकि वे चोरी से आपका पासवर्ड चेक कर सकता है और बाद में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर खाते से पैसे निकलवा सकते हैं।
