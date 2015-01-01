पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घेराव:किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ टोल प्लाजा पर दिया धरना, आज पंजाब भाजपा प्रधान की कोठी का करेंगे घेराव

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों लदपालवां टोल प्लाजा पर मंगलवार को भी धरना देकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से 6 अक्टूबर को टोल बैरियर पर धरना लगा दिया गया था। किसानों के धरने के चलते टोल प्लाजा पर तैनात स्टाफ को छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया है, वहां पर सिक्योरिटी को छोड़कर कुछ ही इंप्लाइज ड्यूटी पर तैनात हैं। अब किसानों ने 16 दिसंबर

को पंजाब भाजपा प्रधान अश्वनी शर्मा की न्यू बैंक कॉलोनी स्थित कोठी का घेराव करने का फैसला किया है। जमहूरी किसान सभा के प्रधान बलवंत सिंह घो ने कहा कि टोल बैरियर पर शांतिपूर्वक धरना चल रहा है और मोदी सरकार को जगाने के लिए 31 किसान संगठन बुधवार को अश्वनी शर्मा की कोठी के बाहर धरना देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा की प्रदेश लीडरशिप किसानों की बात को हाईकमान तक पहुंचाने में अब तक

नाकामयाब रही है। उन्हें किसानों के मुद्दे पर जगाने के लिए अब कोठी का घेराव करना पड़ रहा है। इसके बाद बस और ट्रेनों को भी रोका जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कानून वापस होने तक धरना जारी रखी जाएगा।

