कृषि कानून:किसानों का भाजपा प्रधान की कोठी के बाहर एक घंटे तक धरना कहा-कृषि कानूनों को किसान हित में बता गुमराह कर रही भाजपा

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  • बोले-जब तक केंद्र सरकार कानून रद्द नहीं करती, तब तक भाजपा नेताओं का विरोध करते रहेंगे

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ बुधवार को पंजाब भाजपा की कोठी का घेराव करने पहुंचे किसान जत्थेबंदियों को पुलिस ने रोक दिया। अश्वनी शर्मा की गैरमौजूदगी में किसानों ने बैंक कॉलोनी में उनकी कोठी के बाहर एक घंटे धरना दिया और कृषि कानूनों पर खुली बहस का न्यौता देकर रद्द करने की मांग की। संयुक्त मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष जसवंत सिंह ने कहा कि कानूनों की किसान विरोधी खामियां केंद्र के तीन मंत्री लिखित में मान चुके हैं, पर फिर भी भाजपा मंत्री और समूची लीडरशिप गुमराह करने का प्रचार रही है। कृषि कानूनों पर भाजपा लीडरशिप के साथ बहस के लिए तैयार हैं।

उसके प्रभाव तक गिनाए जाएंगे, पर बहस की बजाय मोदी सरकार आंदोलनकारियों को नक्सली और आतंकी कहकर बदनाम कर रही है। जसवंत सिंह, बलवंत सिंह घो, नत्था सिंह, गुरदयाल सिंह सैनी, सुरिंद्र गिल, गुरदीप सिंह, सत्य देव सैनी, केवल कालिया, एडवोकेट नरिन्दर कुमार, शिव कुमार, लाल चंद, मनोहर लाल, हरबंस लाल, सुखदेव सिंह ने ऐलान किया कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार तीनों कानूनों को रद्द नहीं करती तब तक भाजपा नेताओं का विरोध जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए किसानों की याद में 20 दिसंबर को गांव-गांव जलसा कर श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी।

इससे पहले किसानों ने टैंक चौक से रोष मार्च निकाला, जोकि गुरदासपुर रोड से बस स्टैंड, इंदिरा कॉलोनी के रास्ते बैंक कॉलोनी अश्वनी शर्मा की कोठी तक पहुंचा, जहां पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग कर किसानों को 50 मीटर पर रोक दिया, जिस पर किसान धरने पर बैठ गए।

