पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनक सिंह चेयरमैन और विकास महासचिव मनोनीत:फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी वेलफेयर सोसायटी गठित, राकेश महाजन बने प्रधान

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रविवार को फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी स्थित नाग मंदिर में फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का गठन किया गया। इसमें सर्वसम्मति से राकेश कुमार महाजन को अध्यक्ष, जनक सिंह को चेयरमैन, विकास बंटी को महासचिव, सीएस लायलपुरी को सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष, नरेश बेदी व अनिल कुमार को उपाध्यक्ष, सुरेश बेरी व सर्वजीत कटोच को कोषाध्यक्ष, हरभजन सिंह व तरविंद्र सिंह विक्की को पीआरओ, सतीश बडियाल, हिमांशु शर्मा व विकास वर्मा को संयुक्त सचिव, राकेश कपिला व मानिक सर्राफ को लीगल एडवाइजर नियुक्त किया गया।

नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार महाजन, चेयरमैन जनक सिंह ने कहा कि वह जिम्मेदारी को पूरी निष्ठा से निभाएंगे। एसोसिएशन के गठन का उद्देश्य कॉलोनी में लोगों की समस्याओं के समाधान के साथ-साथ कॉलोनी की बेहतरी के लिए कार्य करना है। उन्हें पूर्ण आशा है कि एसोसिएशन के इस उद्देश्य को पूरा करने में सभी कॉलोनी निवासी उनका पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। इस मौके पर बलवीर सैनी, राकेश मेहता, राजन, जगमोहन शर्मा, विकास चोपड़ा, डीके वर्मा, रमन महाजन, रमन मेहता, अमरीक सिंह, सुनील महाजन आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें