सुविधाएं:सरकार ने सेवा केंद्र में 2 नई सेवाएं जोड़ीं, पर पहले से उपलब्ध सुविधाएं न मिलने से लोग हो रहे परेशान

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  सिविल के पास बने सेवा केंद्र में काम कराने आए लोग हुए परेशान, बोले

जिला प्रशासन ने सेवा केंद्र में दी जा रही 50 से अधिक सेवाओं के अलावा अब 2 सेवाओं को और जोड़ दिया है। लेकिन जब सिविल अस्पताल के निकट बने सेवा केंद्र की रियल्टी चेक किया तो लोग पहले से मिल रही सेवाएं प्रॉपर न मिलने से खासे परेशान दिखे। बता दें कि सेवा केंद्र में डीओबी सर्टिफिकेट, आधार कार्ड लिंक करवाने, आधार करेेक्शन, मैरिज रजिस्ट्रेशन, मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, आधार कार्ड नेम चेंज, एससी-बीसी सर्टिफिकेट, इनकम सर्टिफिकेट, रेजिडेंस सर्टिफिकेट, लेबर कार्ड, राशन कार्ड इत्यादि सेवाएं दी जा रही हैं।

इधर जिला प्रशासन ने कहा कि अब सेवा केंद्रों के माध्यम से पीजीआरएस पोर्टल पर और सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित शिकायतें भी की जा सकेंगी। डीसी संयम अग्रवाल ने कहा कि सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित लोगों की शिकायतों का निपटारा समय पर हो इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा एक नए पोर्टल (पब्लिक ग्रीवांस रिड्रेसल सिस्टम) की शुरुआत की गई है। इसके द्वारा लोग खुद ही शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकेंगे।

वहीं, नजदीकी पड़ने वाले सेवा केंद्र पर भी जाकर अपनी किसी भी विभाग से संबंधित शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सेवा केंद्र द्वारा पीजीआरएस पोर्टल पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाने के लिए सिर्फ 10 रुपए फैसिलिटेशन चार्ज के तौर पर लिए जाएंंगे। इसके अलावा कोई अन्य फीस नहीं ली जाएगी। फार्म भरने की भी कोई फीस नहीं ली जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि व्यक्ति www.connect.punjab.gov.in लिंक द्वारा

अपनी शिकायत खुद दर्ज कर सकता है। इसका स्टेट्स भी ऑनलाइन खुद ही चेक किया जा सकता है। स्टेटस की सूचना शिकायत करने वाले को एसएमएस के माध्यम से भी समय समय पर मिलती रहेगी। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि वह इस पोर्टल का अधिक से अधिक फायदा उठाएं। उधर, सेवा केंद्र में काम करवाने आए लोगों ने कहा कि पहले से दी गई सेवाएं लोगों को प्रॉपर नहीं मिल रही हैं। उन्होंने प्रबंधकों से मांग की कि बार-बार चक्कर न लगवाए जाएं। वहीं, केंद्र के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कभी कभार फॉल्ट से दिक्कत आती है।

