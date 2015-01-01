पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सरकारी खरीद 16 से बंद, मंडियों में बिना बिके रह गया किसानों का 200 से 250 टन धान

पठानकोट
  • मार्केट कमेटी की 9 मंडियों में 6,45,200 क्विंटल धान की खरीद, लिफ्टिंग धीमी होने से आढ़ती परेशान

पंजाब सरकार ने 16 नवंबर से दाना मंडियों में धान की सरकारी खरीद बंद कर दी है। इससे मार्केट कमेटी पठानकोट की मंडियों में धान के अंबार लग गए हैं। आढ़तियों के अनुसार मंडियों में आया किसानों का 200 से 250 मीट्रिक टन धान बिक नहीं सका है। वहीं, जिन आढ़तियों ने 16 नवंबर के बाद धान की खरीद की है उन्हें अब मौसम खराब होने का डर सताने लगा है। किसान, आढ़ती परेशान हो गए हैं कि बरसात हो गई तो कच्ची मंडियों में पड़े धान का नुकसान होगा।

उनका कहना है कि सरकार को यदि धान की खरीद बंद ही करनी थी तो फिर जब खरीद फरोख्त शुरू की गई थी उसी समय खरीद बंद करने की तारीख भी बता देनी चाहिए थी जो सरकार ने नहीं बताई। यहीं नहीं कई दाना मंडियों में लिफ्टिंग का काम भी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। ऐसे में यदि मौसम बिगड़ गया तो सैकड़ों मीट्रिक टन धान भीग सकता है। इसके प्रति सरकार गंभीर नहीं है। मार्केट कमेटी पठानकोट के अधीन आती 9 मंडियों में पहली अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई खरीद का आंकड़ा 16 नवंबर तक 6 लाख 45 हजार 200 क्विंटल रिकार्ड किया गया। हालांकि, इसके बाद मंडियों में धान पहुंचना जारी रहा रहा जिससे अब किसान आढ़ती परेशान हो रहे हैं।

आढ़ती बोले-सरकारी खरीद बंद करने की तारीख सरकार को पहले बतानी चाहिए थी

आढ़ती मुलखराज रघुवंशी, रोहित ठाकुर, प्रदीप कमिशन एजेंट ने कहा कि सरकार धान की खरीद कब से होगी यह तारीख तो बता देती है, लेकिन खरीद कब बंद होगी। इसके बारे में पहले से नहीं बताया जाता। इससे अब किसान, आढ़तियों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। मंडियों में किसानों का 200 से 250 टन धान बिक नहीं सका है। सरकार को चाहिए खरीद बंद करने की तारीख पहले से ही बताई जाए।

सरकार के आदेश का इंतजार करना होगा : बलबीर बाजवा
मार्केट कमेटी सचिव बलबीर सिंह बाजवा ने कहा कि 16 नवंबर से सरकारी खरीद बंद है। यदि किसान मंडियों में धान ला रहे हैं तो उन्हें सरकार के अगले आदेश का इंतजार करना होगा। वहीं, पनग्रेन के इंस्पेक्टर विशाल महेंद्रू ने कहा कि अब सरकार ने ही खरीद बंद कर दी तो हम क्या कर सकते हैं। किसानों,आढ़तियों को सरकार के अगले फैसले का इंतजार करना होगा। यदि सरकार ने दोबारा खरीद शुरू की धान खरीदा जाएगा। दूसरा सरना मंडी में 400 मीट्रिक टन धान था, जिसमें से 200 मीट्रिक टन की लिफ्टिंग की जा चुकी है। शेष भी जल्द उठा लिया जाएगा। लिफ्टिंग को तेज कर दिया गया है।

