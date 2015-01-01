पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पेंशनर बोले-डीए का भुगतान और पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट लागू करे सरकार

  • कैशलेस सेहत योजना शुरू करने व कच्चे मुलाजिम पक्का करने की मांग

पंजाब पुलिस पेंशनर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के लगातार पांचवीं बार जिला प्रधान बने गुरदयाल सिंह सैनी का रविवार को सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया गया। इस अवसर पर एसएसपी पठानकोट गुलनीत खुराना बतौर मुख्य अतिथि और एसोसिएशन के पंजाब प्रधान रिटायर्ड एसएसपी बलबीर सिंह खैरा विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित हुए। कार्यक्रम में पेंशनरों ने मांगों को लेकर एसएसपी को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा और दिवंगत पेंशनरों के परिवारों को सम्मानित भी किया गया। इस मौके पर रिटायर्ड पुलिस पेंशनरों के मुद्दों को भी उठाया गया और दफ्तरों में उन्हें पूरा मान सम्मान दिलाने की मांग की गई।

गुरदियाल सिंह सैनी ने कहा कि पेंशनरों के प्रति सरकार का रवैया नकारात्मक रहा है और अभी तक डीए की किस्त रिलीज नहीं की गई है। छठे वेतनमान की रिपोर्ट को भी लागू किया जाना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कैशलेस सेहत योजना शुरू करने और पंजाब भर में भर्ती कच्चे मुलाजिमों को पक्का करने तथा पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम को बहाल करने की मांग की। इस अवसर पर स्टेट पेंशनर ज्वाइंट कन्फेडरेशन के पंजाब प्रधान जवंत सिंह, गुरदासपुर के प्रधान मल्हार सिंह, रिटायर्ड डीईओ बीडी शर्मा, एसोसिएशन के वाइस प्रधान विजय कुमार शर्मा, ब्लाक प्रधान शशिपाल, जनरल सेक्रेटरी राजिंद्र कुमार, सुरिंद्र कुमार, अशोक कुमार, मंगल सैनी, अशोक सैनी, इकबाल सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, जगदीश सैनी, सतीश कुमार सहित पंजाब पुलिस पेंशनर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

अमन कायम करने में रिटायर्ड पुलिस मुलाजिमों के दिए योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता : एसएसपी
एसएसपी ने कहा कि तरक्की और अमन तथा भाईचारा कायम करने में पुलिस के रिटायर्ड मुलाजिमों का योगदान कभी भी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है और उनसे कुछ सीखने को भी मिलता है। उन्होंने पेंशनरों की मांगों को सरकार तक पहुंचाने का भरोसा दिलाया। रिटायर्ड एसएसपी खैरा ने कहा कि पेंशनरों की मांगों को प्रदेश स्तर पर सरकार के सामने ले जाया गया है और उन्हें हल कराया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता लाल चंद कटारूचक्क ने भी गुरदियाल सिंह को पांचवीं बार प्रधान बनने पर बधाई दी।

