टूर्नामेंट:ग्रीनलैंड क्रिकेट क्लब 13 से 25 दिसंबर तक 20-20 क्रिसमस टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन करेगा

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार एसडी स्कूल की ग्राउंड की बजाय लमीनी स्टेडियम में होगा टूर्नामेंट : इंद्रजीत गुप्ता

ग्रीनलैंड क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से प्रधान इन्द्रजीत गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में बैठक की गई। इसमें चेयरमैन डॉक्टर गुरबख्श चौधरी विशेष रूप से मौजूद रहे। बैठक में ग्रीनलैंड क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से हर वर्ष करवाए जाने वाले क्रिसमस क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

सर्वसम्मति से तय किया गया कि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार टूर्नामेंट 13 दिसंबर को शुरू होगा तथा 25 दिसंबर क्रिसमस के दिन फाइनल मैच करवाया जाएगा। वहीं, इस बार एसडी स्कूल की जगह पर लमीनी स्टेडियम ग्राउंड में क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन होगा। प्रधान इंद्रजीत गुप्ता व चेयरमैन डॉ.चौधरी ने कहा कि बेशक कोविड-19 के चलते क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट को पहले से कम दिन कर दिया है, लेकिन उत्साह पहले जैसा ही होगा।

सबसे खास बात होगी कि टूर्नामेंट में व्यवस्था की जाएगी कि क्रिकेट के प्रशंसक पठानकोट शहर और पंजाब ही नहीं देश और दुनिया में घर बैठकर ऑनलाइन भी हर मैच का आनंद ले सकेंगे। टूर्नामेंट की आगे की रणनीति अगामी होने वाली बैठकों में की जाएगी। उनके साथ केवल शर्मा, चीफ आर्गेनाइजर रोशन लाल सोनी, राकेश गौरी, रजनीश हंस, बब्बू, रिंकू, शशि पाल, सोनू, तरसेम धीमान मौजूद रहे।

