  • Hindu Bank's Financial Condition Improves, Deficit Is 23 Crores, NPA Also Reduced, Now Action Will Be Taken Against Officers Who Pass Loans Without Investigation

कार्रवाई:हिंदू बैंक की वित्तीय हालत में सुधार, घाटा रह गया 23 करोड़, एनपीए भी घटा, अब बिना जांच के लोन पास करने वाले अधिकारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पठानकोट के हिंदू कोऑपरेटिव बैंक का एनपीए बढ़ने पर रिजर्व बैंक ने पैसा निकासी पर लगाया था प्रतिबंध

पठानकोट के 13 हजार शेयर होल्डर्स और 90 हजार खाताधारकों वाले हिंदू कोअॉपरेटिव बैंक की वित्तीय हालत में सुधार हुआ है। बैंक का एनपीए बढ़ने के बाद रिजर्व बैंक द्वारा पैसे निकासी पर प्रतिबंध लगाए गए थे, जिसके बाद बैंक के स्टाफ की एडजस्टमेंट और रिकवरी की कोशिशों के बाद बैंक का घाटा 23 करोड़ रह गया है जो पहले 54 करोड़ से भी अधिक था।

बैंक के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर और डिप्टी कमिश्नर संयम अग्रवाल द्वारा भी रिकवरी के लिए कई मीटिंगें की गईं। उधर, कुछ खाताधारक धरना भी दे रहे हैं। बैंक का एनपीए 80.81 करोड़ पहुंच जाने पर मार्च 2019 में रिजर्व बैंक ने बैंक पर कई प्रतिबंध लगा दिए थे और एक खाताधारक छह महीनों में केवल 4 हजार रुपए निकाल सकता था। इसके साथ ही बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स को भंग कर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर लगा दिया गया था। बैंक को फिर से अपने पैरों पर खड़ा करने के लिए सरकार और एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर स्तर से कई कदम उठाए गए। खर्च कम करने को अब तक 92 अतिरिक्त कर्मचारी डेपुटेशन पर भेजे गए। बैंक की शाखाएं मेन बाजार ब्रांच को डलहौजी रोड स्थित प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स में शिफ्ट किया गया।

रेलवे रोड ब्रांच को शिफ्ट कर एक्सटेंशन काउंटर खानपुर में लाया गया। खर्च कम किया और रिकवरी मुहिम भी चलाई गई, जिस कारण 42 करोड़ 74 लाख रिकवरी की गई। इन हालातों में एनपीए घटकर 60 करोड़ से भी कम रह गया है। 31 मार्च 2019 को आरबीआई के एसेसमेंट में बैंक का घाटा 54 करोड़ 52 लाख था जो 31 मार्च 2020 के अॉडिट में 32 करोड़ रह गया था। घाटा अब और घटकर बैंक के रिकार्ड के मुताबिक महज 23 करोड़ रह गया है यानि 31 करोड़ घाटा कम हुआ है, जिससे बैंक के अपने पैरों पर खड़े होने के आसार बन गए हैं। अब अगर 10 करोड़ रिकवरी होगी तो करार पूरा हो जाएगा।

वहीं, डीसी संयम अग्रवाल द्वारा बैंक के मुद्दों को हल करने के लिए विशेष समिति गठित की गई है, जिसमें डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार बलविंदर सिंह को चेयरमैन बनाया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि रिकवरी के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। कुछ दिन पहले एक पार्टी ने कर्ज के रूप में एक बड़ी राशि ली थी, उनके द्वारा बैंक को लगभग 40 लाख रुपए चुकाए गए हैं। समिति उन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई करेगी, जिन्होंने बिना किसी जांच के ऋण पारित किया था। वसूली के लिए लक्ष्य दिए गए हैं।

कई प्रॉपर्टी की ऑक्शन को लेकर बात चल रही : सीईओ
हिंदू बैंक के चल रहे हालात पर सीईओ अमन मेहता का कहना है कि कई प्रॉपर्टी की ऑक्शन को लेकर बात चल रही है, जिससे बैंक की हालत में और भी वित्तीय सुधार होगा। सरकार भी इस मामले को लेकर गंभीर है और कई मीटिंगें हो चुकी हैं। बैंक एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर खुद सरकार से बात कर रहे हैं।

