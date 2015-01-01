पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जंगलात की जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त का मामला:औने-पौने भाव में खरीदी जमीन हाथ से निकलती देख गुपचुप बेच रफूचक्कर होने की कोशिश में होटलियर-प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी

  • धार ब्लॉक में मिलीभगत से जंगलात की जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त का मामला
  • धार ब्लॉक की 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन जंगलात को वापस मिलेगी
  • कॉमर्शियल गतिविधि पर रोक के बावजूद बना दिए होटल, रिजॉर्ट और शिक्षण संस्थान

(शिवबरन तिवारी)
अर्द्धपर्वतीय धार ब्लॉक में यूपीडीपी (अनडिमार्केटेड प्रोटेक्टेड एंड डिमार्केटेड प्रोटेक्टेड) जंगलात की जमीनों को औने-पौने दामों पर खरीदकर होटल, रिजॉर्ट बनाने वाले कारोबारी अब गुपचुप तरीके से जमीनें किसी कंपनी या बाहर से लाए गए कारोबारी को बेचकर रफूचक्कर होने के फिराक में हैं। ये कारोबारी मान रहे थे कि पहले भी सरकार की ओर से आर्डर जारी हुए थे, लेकिन यहां जमीनें बेची और खरीदी जाती रहीं और कारोबारी करोड़ों की कमाई करते रहे, लेकिन अब वन विभाग और जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जमीनें राजस्व रिकार्ड में चढ़ाने की सख्ती के कारण कारोबारियों में हड़कंप मच गया है, क्योंकि कई कंपनियों की 200 से लेकर 100 एकड़ तक जमीनें चली गई हैं।

धार के एक होटलियर ने तो 2014 में कोर्ट का आर्डर आने के बाद ही रुख भांप लिया और सैकड़ों एकड़ जमीनें लोगों को बेच दीं लेकिन यूपीडीपी की जमीनें खरीदने वालों के हाथ कुछ नहीं रहा और सारी जमीनें वन विभाग के नाम दर्ज हो रही हैं। इन कारोबारियों की कोशिश थी कि इसके पहले जमीनें ट्रांसफर होने का मामला आम लोगों को पता चले, वे जमीनें बेचकर निकल जाएं। इसके लिए पहले की तरह राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत करने की भी उनकी कोशिश है। हालांकि राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रजिस्ट्री से पहले जांच की जाएगी कि लैंड यूपीडीपी की तो नहीं है तभी रजिस्ट्री की जाएगी।

एनआरआई व दिल्ली के कारोबारियों के हैं फार्महाउस
धार ब्लॉक में बुंगल से लेकर दुनेरा तक पिछले 10 सालों में कई होटल, रिजॉर्ट और शैक्षिक संस्थान बने हैं। इनमें से कई दिल्ली, अमृतसर तथा मुंबई से आए कारोबारी हैं तो कुछ राष्ट्रीय स्तर चिप्स पॉपड़ बनाने वाली कंपनियां, अॉनलाइन प्रॉपर्टी बेचने वाली तथा चिटफट कंपनियां भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने 100 से 300 एकड़ तक जमीनें खरीद ली थीं। क्योंकि यूपीडीपी की होने के कारण सस्ती मिल गई थीं। वैसे तो धार ब्लॉक में पीएलपीए की धारा 4 लागू है, जिस पर कोई कामर्शियल गतिविधि नहीं की जा सकती, लेकिन जंगलात विभाग के भी कई अफसरों से मिलीभगत कर पहाड़ियां काटने और कॉमर्शियल गतिविधि का खेल कई सालों से चला।

कई रिजॉर्ट, होटल और शिक्षण संस्थानों को वन विभाग ने समय-समय पर नोटिस दिए जिनके केस चल रहे हैं। वहीं, भास्कर के दौरे में पता चला कि यूपीडीपी की सस्ती जमीनें खरीदकर कर सुकरेत, ढांगू सरा, नियाड़ी के पास कुछ एनआरआई, कुछ अमृतसर निवासी और दिल्ली के लोगों ने कोठियां और फार्महाउस बनाए हैं। जहां वे साल में एक-दो बार आकर रह जाते हैं। धार के रोग टीका, कलोह में दिल्ली के एक मशहूर संत ने 80 किल्ले जमीन खरीदकर उस पर आश्रम बनना शुरू किया था जिसके खिलाफ वन विभाग ने केस भी लगाया था। भमलोता में शिक्षा संस्थानों ने जमीनें ले रखी हैं तो नियाड़ी में फाइव स्टार रिजॉर्ट मुंबई के कारोबारी ने बनवाया है।

आरएसडी परियोजना की झील के पास बढ़े जमीनों के रेट
धार ब्लॉक में रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना को दो टापुओं मुशरबा और कुलारा को टूरिज्म के लिए विकसित करने का सब्जबाग 5 साल पहले पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर बादल ने दिखाया, जिसके बाद इलाके में प्रॉपर्टी के रेट भी बढ़े और कारोबारी सक्रिय हो गए। हालांकि, अभी प्रोजेक्ट विचाराधीन है।

इलाके के प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारियों का कहना है कि आरएसडी झील के आसपास 15-16 लाख रुपए कनाल जमीन है, जबकि झील से 2-3 किमी की दूरी पर जमीनों के रेट 2 से 2.5 लाख कनाल है। जबकि टूरिज्म प्रोजेक्ट की चर्चा के पहले वहां 50 हजार कनाल ही था। कई पुलिस अफसरों ने आसपास की जमीनें खरीद लीं। अब झील के पास जहां वन विभाग ने ईको टूरिज्म के प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किए हैं तो झील पर कुछ प्राइवेट लोगों द्वारा बोटिंग कराई जा रही है।

