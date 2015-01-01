पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल लोक अदालत:पत्नी को पीटता था पति, लोक अदालत में पहुंचा केस, सेशन जज ने ससुराल पक्ष से कहा-लक्ष्मी की इज्जत करो, जिस घर में लक्ष्मी नहीं, वहां तरक्की भी नहीं होती

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
केस की सुनवाई के दौरान दोनों परिवारों को समझाते सेशन जज कंवलजीत सिंह बाजवा व अन्य।
  • जिला कानूनी सेवा अथॉरिटी ने कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में लगाई मेगा अदालत, 582 केसों का निपटारा

जिला कानूनी सेवा अथॉरिटी की ओर से शनिवार को कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में लगाई मेगा नेशनल लोक अदालत में परिवार को टूटने से बचा लिया गया। ग्रेजुएट पत्नी को मारपीट करने के मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान जिला एवं सेशन जज कंवलजीत सिंह बाजवा ने ससुराल पक्ष को लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने की सलाह देते हुए कहा कि जिस घर में लक्ष्मी नहीं होती, उस घर में कभी तरक्की भी नहीं होती है। इसलिए घर की लक्ष्मी (बहु) की इज्जत करो और उसे अपने साथ घर लेकर जाओ। दरअसल, मुकेरियां की रहने वाली कविता (बदला नाम) की शादी पठानकोट में रहते (आनंद) से दो साल पहले हुई थी।

युवती आईटी में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट थी, जबकि लड़का कम पढ़ा लिखा और प्राइवेट काम करता था। आरोप था कि पति हमेशा पत्नी से मारपीट करता था। इसके बाद लड़की अपने घर लौट आई और लड़के ने उसे रखने से मना कर दिया। मामला कोर्ट में चला गया, जहां पर जज ने उक्त मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए दोनों पार्टियों को समझौता करने के लिए चार दिन का समय देकर घर भेज दिया।

सेशन जज ने बुजुर्ग को खुद उठकर दिया मुआवजे का चेक
डैम औसती कौशल्या देवी की जमीन को रणजीत सागर डैम के लिए अधिग्रहित किया गया था, जिसके मुआवजे का केस कोर्ट में चल रहा है। महिला चलने फिरने में पूरी तरह से असमर्थ है। शनिवार को लोक अदालत में बुजुर्ग महिला को 14 लाख 88 हजार 538 रुपए का अवार्ड पास किया गया, जिसका चेक खुद सेशन जज कंवलजीत सिंह ने व्हीलचेयर पर बैठी कौशल्या देवी को उठकर सौंपा।

8 बेंचों पर सुनवाई, 7.75 करोड़ के अवार्ड रिलीज

नेशनल लोक अदालत में 1800 में से 582 केसों का दोनों पक्षों की सहमति के बाद निपटारा कर 7 करोड़ 75 लाख 34 हजार 336 रुपए अवार्ड जारी किया गया। इस मौके पर सेशन जज की निगरानी में लोक अदालत में एडिशनल सेशन जज अवतार सिंह, सिविल जज सीनियर डिवीजन परिंद्र सिंह, एडिशनल सिविल जज कमलदीप सिंह व हेम अमृत माही, सेशन जज (फैमिली कोर्ट) बलजिंद्र सिंह की कोर्ट समेत 8 बेंच लगाए गए। लोक अदालत में सभी प्रकार के फौजदारी, दिवानी, माल विभाग से संबंधित, जंगलात, एक्सीडेंट केस, लैंड एक्यूजेशन, झगड़ों, सुविधा से संबंधित सर्विस, एक्साइज विभाग चालान केस के 1800 में से 582 केसों का

दोनों पक्षों का आपसी समझौते से निपटारा किया गया। जिला सेशन जज ने बताया कि नेशनल लोक अदालत में केसों का निपटारा आपसी सहमति से किया गया और 7 करोड़ 75 लाख 34 हजार 336 रुपए का अवार्ड जारी किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अदालत लगाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य विभिन्न केसों का निपटारा आपसी सहमति से करवाना है ताकि लोगों को जल्दी और सस्ता न्याय मिल सके। लोक अदालत में दोनों पक्ष जीत कर जाते हैं तथा दोनों में आपसी प्यार और भाईचारा बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोक अदालतों में करवाए गए फैसलों संबंधी अपील आगे किसी भी न्यायालय में नहीं होती है।

