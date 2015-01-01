पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव कोटली फॉर्म में आयोजित तीन दिवसीय वालीबॉल टूर्नामेंट संपन्न:फाइनल में महमूदपुर क्लब की टीम ने गोरखा स्पोर्ट्स क्लब को हरा जीती ट्रॉफी

सरना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भोआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अधीन आते गांव कोटली फॉर्म में स्पोर्ट्स वेलफेयर क्लब कोटली की ओर से अध्यक्ष रवि कुमार की अध्यक्षता में तीन दिवसीय ओपन वालीबॉल टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया गया। तीन दिवसीय डे एंड नाइट टूर्नामेंट के तीसरे व अंतिम दिन का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि सरपंच बचनी देवी ने रिबन काट कर किया जबकि विशेष रूप से मास्टर शफी ने खेल प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ किया।

क्लब अध्यक्ष रवि कुमार ने बताया कि तीन दिवसीय टूर्नामेंट में कुल 24 टीमों ने भाग लिया, जिसमें नाक आउट सिस्टम के आधार पर मैच खेले गए। उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार को टूर्नामेंट के तीसरे व अंतिम दिन का पहला सेमिफाइनल मैच कोटली स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और महमूदपुर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में खेला गया, जिसमें महमूदपुर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब 2 -1 से विजयी रहा। वहीं, टूर्नामेंट का दूसरा सेमिफाइनल मैच गोरखा रेजीमेंट स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और थानेवाल स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के मध्य खेला गया जिसमें गोरखा क्लब 2-0 से विजय रहा।

तीसरा और अंतिम फाइनल मैच गोरखा स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और महमूदपुर के मध्य खेला गया जिसमें बेस्ट ऑफ फाइव सैट के इस मैच में महमूदपुर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब ने लगातार तीनों सेट जीतकर फाइनल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमा लिया। मुख्य अतिथि सरपंच बचनी देवी ने विजेता व उपविजेता टीमों को नकद 81 सौ रुपए और 51 सौ रुपए के साथ आकर्षक सम्मान चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया गया। बखूबी प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों में विक्का कोटली और मनदीप सिंह को सम्मान चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर शशि कुमार, संदीप कुमार, दलीप कुमार, राजन कुमार, किशन कुमार, अमर सिंह, राजकुमार उपस्थित थे।

