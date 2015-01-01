पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कबड्‌डी मैच:अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्‌डी मैचों में जोबन यूएसए कबड्‌डी क्लब पहले और संत बाबा हजारा सिंह क्लब दूसरे स्थान पर

कलानौर
कस्बा कलानौर में बाबा भूरा जी की याद में बाबा भूरा जी यूथ क्लब की ओर से सालाना छिंज मेला धूमधाम से करवाया गया। मेले में कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा मुख्यातिथि रहे। इस दौरान प्रसिद्ध पंजाबी गायक गुरनाम भुल्लर ने दर्शकों का मनोरंजन किया। मंत्री रंधावा ने बताया कि हमें गुरुओं-पीरों के दर्शाए मार्ग पर चलना चाहिए और हरेक का सत्कार करना चाहिए।

मंत्री ने क्लब को 2 लाख रुपए देने का भी ऐलान किया। इस मौके पर क्लब मेंबरों की तरफ से मंत्री रंधावा और एसएसपी बटाला रछपाल सिंह को भी सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके अटूट लंगर भी लोगों में वितरित किया गया। शाम के समय अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्‌डी टीमों में मैच खेला गया। ये मैच जोबन यूएसए कबड्‌डी क्लब और संत बाबा हजारा सिंह कबड्‌डी टीम के बीच खेला गया, जिसमें जोबन यूएसए कबड्‌डी क्लब ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया, जबकि संत बाबा हजारा सिंह कबड्‌डी क्लब ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

क्लब द्वारा दोनों ही टीमों को इनाम देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह, बीडीपीओ गुरजीत सिंह चौहान, एसडीओ बिजली बोर्ड खजान सिंह, जगदीश सिंह, मनदीप सिंह, हरकंवल सिंह, कर्ण सिंह, चेयरमैन भगवान सिंह बरीला, सुखजिंदर सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच ओम प्रकाश, साबा काहलों, अश्वनी शर्मा, साबा मल्ली, सुक्खा मल्ली, बिट्‌टा ठीकरीवाल, एक्साइज इंस्पेक्टर सुरिंदर सिंह काहलों, हरजिंदर सिंह, चेयरमैन हरविंदर सिंह, सोनी, गुरनाम सिंह, वाइस चेयरमैन ब्लॉक समिति मनदीप सिंह, सुनील कुमार, प्रभशरन सिंह सरपंच, कमलजीत सिंह, गुरविंदर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह, संदीप कुमार, सतनाम सिंह, नीरज तुल्ली, अमरजीत खुल्लर, गुरजीत सिंह, गोपी बल्होत्रा, सुनील सरीन, सरबजीत सिंह के अलावा क्लब मेंबर मौजूद थे।

