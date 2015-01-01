पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवंबर 15 फरवरी तक रहता है फ्लू का नवंबर खतरा:सिविल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड और फ्लू कॉर्नर का काम शुरू, 1000 टीके का ऑर्डर भेजा

पठानकोट31 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना और डेंगू के साथ अब सर्दियों में स्वाइन फ्लू का खतरा, सेहत विभाग फ्लू से निपटने की तैयारी में जुटा
  • साल 2019 में स्वाइन फ्लू से जिले में एक महिला की हुई थी मौत, 15 से अधिक बी-कैटागिरी के मिले थे मरीज

सेहत विभाग ने कोरोना व डेंगू के साथ अब स्वाइन फ्लू से निपटने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए सेहत विभाग ने करीब एक हजार एच-1 और एच-2 वैक्सीन की डिमांड बनाकर भेजी है। स्वाइन फ्लू के मरीजों के उपचार के लिए एमडी डॉक्टर, ईएनटी, चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट समेत नर्सिंग स्टाफ को चयनित किया है, ताकि स्टाफ को पहले वैक्सीन लगाकर ऐसे मरीजों के इलाज के लिए तैयार किया जा सके। सेहत विभाग का कहना है कि दिन व रात के समय मौसम में बढ़ रही ठंड के चलते नवंबर अंत से 15 फरवरी तक स्वाइन फ्लू का खतरा मंडराएगा। हालांकि, सेहत अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस सीजन में अभी तक स्वाइन फ्लू का कोई मरीज सामने नहीं आया है।

फिर भी सेहत विभाग ने मौसम में बढ़ रही ठंड को लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि 2019 में शहर के ढांगू रोड एरिया की रहने वाली महिला की स्वाइन फ्लू से लुधियाना में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई थी। इससे पहले जिले व आसपास एरिया के स्वाइन फ्लू बी-कैटागरी के 15 से अधिक मरीज सामने आए थे।

सिविल अस्पताल में 2000 कैप्सूल (टैमी फ्लू) और 200 सिरप उपलब्ध
सेहत अधिकारियों का कहना है कि स्वाइन फ्लू के मरीजों के लिए 2000 कैप्सूल और बच्चों के लिए 200 सिरप मौजूद है। वहीं, सरकार के आदेश मिलते कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में सिरप भी पहुंचा दिए जाएंगे और कहा जाएगा कि अगर किसी प्राइवेट अस्पताल में कोई स्वाइन फ्लू का संदिग्ध मरीज भी आता है तो तुरंत सिविल अस्पताल प्रबंधन को सूचित करें, ताकि उसका ट्रीटमेंट शुरू किया जा सके। उन्होंने लोगों से कोविड, डेंगू के साथ अब स्वाइन फ्लू से बचने के लिए अवेयर रहने की अपील की। उनका कहना है कि स्वाइन फ्लू का प्रकोप 15 फरवरी तक सताएगा।

शुरुआती लक्षण

  • सांस लेने में दिक्कत, नाक का लगातार बहना, छींकें आना, नाक जाम होना।
  • शरीर में दर्द होना और लाल रंग के दाने पड़ना।
  • सिर में दर्द और लगातार खांसी आना।
  • बहुत ज्यादा थकान महसूस होना।
  • बुखार होना, दवा खाने के बाद भी बुखार का लगातार बढ़ना।
  • गले में खारिश होना।

ऐसे लोगों को अधिक सावधान रहने की जरूरत

  • 5 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे, 65 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के बुजुर्ग और गर्भवती महिलाएं। जिन लोगों को से कोई बीमारी है तो उन्हें अतिरिक्त सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।
  • फेफड़ों, किडनी या दिल की बीमारी के मरीज।
  • मस्तिष्क संबंधी (न्यूरोलॉजिकल) बीमारी मसलन, पर्किंसन।
  • कमजोर प्रतिरोधक क्षमता वाले लोग।
  • डायबिटीज के मरीज।
  • ऐसे लोग जिन्हें पिछले 3 साल में कभी भी अस्थमा की शिकायत रही हो या अभी भी हो। ऐसे लोगों को फ्लू के शुरुआती लक्षण दिखते ही डॉक्टर से सलाह लेनी चाहिए।
  • गर्भवती महिलाओं का प्रतिरोधक तंत्र (इम्यून सिस्टम) शरीर में होने वाले हॉर्मोन संबंधी बदलावों के कारण कमजोर होता है। खासतौर पर गर्भावस्था के तीसरे चरण यानी 27वें से 40वें सप्ताह के बीच उन्हें ज्यादा ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है।
  • भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में न जाएं।
  • इंफेक्शन से पीड़ित मरीज से हाथ न मिलाएं।
