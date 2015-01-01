पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

60 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट:अभी 5 पिलर बने, आगे 300 मीटर में रेलवे कराएगा काम जुलाई 2021 तक होना था कंप्लीट, अब 6 माह और लगेंगे

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • ढाकी रेलवे क्रॉसिंग ओवरब्रिज पर कोरोना की मार, 30 फीसदी ही हुआ काम
  • ओवरब्रिज में केंद्र व पंजाब सरकार का 50-50 फीसदी शेयर

ढाकी में 60 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर बन रहे ओवरब्रिज का 15 फीसदी काम कंप्लीट हो गया है और 5 पिलर डालकर उसमें से एक की कैपिंग कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही अब 300 मीटर एरिया में ओवरब्रिज का काम शुरू करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने रेलवे से मंजूरी मांगी है। लॉकडाउन के चलते काम बंद रहने की वजह से ओवरब्रिज जनवरी 2022 तक कंप्लीट होगा।

इससे एक दर्जन से ज्यादा गांव पठानकोट से सीधा जुड़ेंगे। जनवरी 2020 में शुरू ओवरब्रिज का काम गुड़गांव की दीपक बिल्डर्स एंड इंजीनियर्स इंजीनियर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कर रही है। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सब्जी मंडी के रोड तैयार कर टू लेन ओवरब्रिज तैयार कर उसे नेशनल हाईवे के फ्लाईओवर के साथ जोड़ा जाना है। अभी तक सौ फुटी रोड पर पांच पिलर तैयार कर उसकी कैपिंग शुरू की गई है।

इसके साथ ही ढाकी रोड पर रेलवे लाइनों के ऊपर ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण के लिए रेलवे के चीफ इंजीनियर दिल्ली, सेक्शन इंजीनियर ब्रिज जालंधर और अंबाला इलेक्ट्रिक डिवीजन की मंजूरी मांगी गई है। रेलवे के 300 मीटर हिस्से में बिजली की हाई वोल्टेज तारें हैं। 8 पिलर, फैबरिकेशन, कंकरीट तथा स्टील का काम होना है। दीपक बिल्डर्स के इंजीनियर संदीप ने बताया कि 3 सौ मीटर हिस्से में रेलवे के इंजीनियर्स की सुपरविजन में काम होना है, उसकी फाइल भेजी जा चुकी है।

वाहनों के लिए बनेगा अंडरपास, निर्माण की अप्रूवल लंबित
कारों और दोपहिया वाहनों के लिए ओवरब्रिज के साथ-साथ ढाकी रोड पर क्रॉसिंग के नीचे से अंडर पास का निर्माण किया जाना है, जिसकी अप्रूवल अभी लंबित है। अंडर पास के नीचे बरसात में पानी खड़ा रह सकता है, इसलिए उसकी निकासी का बंदोबस्त करने के लिए ढाकी से लेकर पीर बाबा चौक तक बन रही सड़क के दोनों तरफ नालों का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

जनवरी 2020 में शुरू हुआ काम लॉकडाउन में रुक गया था

केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार के 50-50 फीसदी शेयर से बनाए जा रहे ओवरब्रिज का काम जनवरी 2020 में रखा गया था और जुलाई 2021 तक पूरा किया जाना था। 28 मार्च के बाद लॉकडाउन के चलते काम बंद हो गया था और जून में दोबारा से काम शुरू हुआ, जिसकी वजह पहले ओवरब्रिज को 18 महीने में कंप्लीट किया जाना था, लेकिन उसमें 6 महीने का और इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।

डेयरीवाल, धीरा समेत 30 गांव सिटी से सीधे जुड़ेंगे जाम से मिलेगा छुटकारा
ढाकी क्रॉसिंग से ट्रेनों के गुजरने की वजह से घंटों बंद रहने की वजह से वाहनों का लंबा जाम लगा रहता है। जबकि ढाकी, एयरफोर्स एरिया, लक्ष्मी गार्डन कालोनी, धीरा, डेयरीवाल, नाजोचक्क समेत एक दर्जन गांवों के लोगों को घूमकर पठानकोट आना पड़ता है। इससे लोगों को काफी परेशान होना पड़ता है। वहीं, हलका पठानकोट के एमएलए अमित विज का कहना है कि ओवरब्रिज का काम पूरा होने पर यह गांव सीधा शहर से जुड़ जाएंगे। उन्हें आने-जाने के लिए ट्रैफिक जाम में फंसने की दिक्कत नहीं होगी।

