नए इंजन:कांगड़ा घाटी रेललाइन को मिले 4 नए इंजन, 3 के हो चुके फाइनल ट्रायल, अब एक का होगा

पठानकोट6 घंटे पहले
  इसी सप्ताह मुंबई से टीम आकर करेगी नए इंजन की मेंटीनेंस

नैरोगेज की कांगड़ा रेल ट्रैक पर अब नए इंजनों को ट्रेन के साथ चलाया जाएगा। मुम्बई की परेल वर्कशॉप से पहुंचे चार नए इंजनों में से तीन के रेलवे की ओर से फाइनल ट्रायल लिए गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार नैरोगेज ट्रैक के लिए लगभग 14 इंजन हैं, जो लगभग 32 साल अपनी आयु पूरी कर चुके हैं। इसे देखते हुए डीजल शेड की ओर 14 नए इंजनों की डिमांड तीन वर्ष पहले की गई थी। दिसंबर 2018 में रेलवे मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने हिमाचल के धर्मशाला में दौरे के दौरान नैरोगेज ट्रैक पर सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन चलाने तथा नैरोगेज को नए इंजन देने की घोषणा की थी। फरवरी 2019 को रेलवे ने पठानकोट से कांगड़ा घाटी के लिए सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन चला दी थी, लेकिन नए इंजन न मिलने से बीच रास्ते ही कई ट्रेनें हांफ जाती हैं।

अब रेलवे की ओर से नैरोगेज ट्रैक के लिए मुंबई की परेल वर्कशॉप से इंजन तैयार करवा कर वाया रो ट्राले में भेजा गया। इससे पहले पठानकोट लोको को वर्ष 1976 में नया इंजन मिला था। पठानकोट में पहुंचे इंजन नंबर 715 जेडडीएम-3, इंजन नंबर 716 जेडडीएम-3, इंजन नंबर 717 जेडडीएम-3, इंजन नंबर 719 जेडडीएम-3 सुरक्षा के लिहाज से भी अहम हैं। नए इंजन में आगे और पीछे दोनों ओर कैबिन हैं। इसे मोड़ने की जरूरत नहीं है। यह ट्रेन के दोनों ओर जुड़ सकता है। नए इंजन के आगे बोनट नहीं है। ड्राइवर पांच मीटर की दूरी पर साफ देख सकता है। पठानकोट डीजल शेड में इंजन नंबर 716 जेडडीएम-3, इंजन नंबर 717 जेडडीएम-3 जनवरी में परेल की वर्कशॉप से तैयार होकर पहुंच चुके हैं। जबकि चौथा इंजन इंजन नंबर 719 जेडडीएम-3 भी गत दिनों वाया रोड पहुंच चुका है। यहां इसकी मेंटीनेंस करने के लिए मुंबई से टीम पहुंचेगी।

उसके बाद इसका भी ट्रायल लिया जाएगा। पहले से पहुंचे तीन इंजनों का लॉकडाउन के दौरान ट्रायल लगातार लिए गए हैं। रेलवे अधिकारियों का कहना है कि पुराने इंजनों की तुलना में नया इंजन उच्च क्षमता वाला है। तीन नए इंजनों के फाइनल ट्रायल लिए जा चुके हैं। जबकि चौथे इंजन की थोड़ी बहुत मेंटीनेंस के बाद ट्रायल लिया जाएगा।

