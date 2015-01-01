पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मदद:लायंस क्लब पठानकोट स्टार ने मिनी ब्राइट फ्यूचर मेंटली रिटायर्ड स्कूल को बच्चों की मदद को 10 हजार रुपए दिए

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लायंस क्लब पठानकोट स्टार ने प्रधान रणबीर सिंह वालिया के नेतृत्व में दिव्यांग एवं मंदबुद्धि बच्चों के पुनर्वास के लिए गांव गोसाईंपुर स्थित मिनी ब्राइट फ्यूचर मेंटली रिटायर्ड स्कूल की संचालिका तृप्ता डींगरा को बच्चों के सहयोग के लिए 10 हजार राशि भेंट की। अध्यक्ष रणवीर सिंह वालिया ने बताया कि क्लब ने इन स्पेशल बच्चों की जरूरत के अनुसार इन्हें सहयोग दिया है। यह बच्चे हमारे समाज का अभिन्न अंग हैं।

उनका कहना है कि क्लब का मुख्य मकसद सामाजिक कार्यों में बढ़-चढ़कर योगदान देना है और जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता करना है। क्लब द्वारा समाज हित में जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता करना, मेधावी बच्चों को पढ़ाने का बीड़ा उठाना, मेडिकल कैंप लगाकर लोगों को राहत पहुंचाना, जरूरतमंद लोगों को राशन देना, पर्यावरण बचाने को पौधे रोपित करना आदि कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। उनका यह प्रयास आगे भी जारी रहेगा। उनके साथ क्लब एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर राजेश बजाज, सचिव दीपक शर्मा, कैशियर परम पाल सिंह काहलों, पीआरओ इंद्रजोत सिंह, अरुण जोली, सुनील शर्मा मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें