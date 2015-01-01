पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन साहित्यिक संगोष्ठी:शहीद राष्ट्र की अमानत होते हैं : संदीप महाजन

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  • लियो क्लब पठानकोट ग्रेटर ने विजय दिवस पर करवाई ऑनलाइन साहित्यिक संगोष्ठी

लियो क्लब पठानकोट ग्रेटर ने अध्यक्ष आकांक्षा भल्ला की अध्यक्षता में विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर ऑनलाइन साहित्यिक संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया। इसमें लॉयन संदीप महाजन मुख्य अतिथि थे। डिस्ट्रिक्ट गवर्नर लायन हरदीप सिंह खड़का व रीजन चेयरमैन गौरव राजन गुप्ता भी उपस्थित हुए।संगोष्ठी में पटियाला से सागर सूद, शिलांग से तरुण कुमार, दिल्ली से नीरज, धर्मशाला से शिवदत्त, कोहिमा नागालैंड से आशीष कुमार, पठानकोट से अनामिका कंचन, वान्या शर्मा, मुस्कान, हिमानी ने अपनी रचनाएं प्रस्तुत कीं। अध्यक्ष आकांक्षा भल्ला ने सभी का अभिनंदन किया व कहा कि लियो क्लब पठानकोट ग्रेटर अपने जांबाज सिपाहियों को नमन

करता है। एडवाइजर डॉक्टर मनु शर्मा ने कहा कि 16 दिसंबर 1971 को भारत ने पाकिस्तान को हराया था। 13 दिन तक यह युद्ध चला था और भारत के वीरों के साहस और अदम्य साहस के बलबूते पाकिस्तान को धूल चटा दी थी। नन्ही वान्या ने रचना भारत ने पाकिस्तान को हराया था और तिरंगा शान से लहराया था.. प्रस्तुत की। वहीं मुस्कान ने देश प्रेम की रचना, हिमानी ने वीर रस की कविता प्रस्तुत की।

अनामिका ने देश प्रेम से ओतप्रोत रचना प्रस्तुत कर सबको भाव विभोर कर दिया। कंचन ने रचना अबकी जंग छिड़ी तो सुन लो नामो निशान नहीं होगा कश्मीर तो होगा लेकिन पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा... प्रस्तुत की। वहीं, तरुण ने रामधारी सिंह दिनकर की रचना पुरुष वीर बलवान देश की शान प्रस्तुत की तो दिल्ली से जुड़े नीरज ने जयशंकर प्रसाद की रचना प्रस्तुत की। पटियाला से सागर सूद ने कदम उठाओ भारत की यह शान नहीं होने देंगे अपने वीर जवानों का अपमान नहीं होने देंगे प्रस्तुत की। मुख्य अतिथि लायन संदीप महाजन ने कहा कि शहीद राष्ट्र की अमानत होते हैं और जो कोम अपने शहीदों को भुला देती हैं वह बर्बाद हो जाती हैं।

