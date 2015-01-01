पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतलहर का कहर:6 डिग्री पहुंचा न्यूनतम तापमान, अभी 2 दिन रहेगी धुंध, ठंड बढ़ने से सिविल में 50 फीसदी बढ़ी दमा और हार्ट के मरीजों की ओपीडी

बुधवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन धुंध के छाने रहने और दिनभर बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान मंगलवार के मुकाबले 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे गिरकर 6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। कड़ाके की ठंड बढ़ने से दमा, सांस और हार्ट रोगियों की मुश्किल बढ़ गई है। बारिश के बाद बढ़ी ठिठुरन से सिविल अस्पताल में 50 प्रतिशत दमा, सांस और हार्ट की बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीज बढ़ गए हैं। वहीं, खांसी, जुकाम और बुखार के पीड़ित मरीज भी बढ़े हैं। ऐसे मरीजों के इलाज के लिए दो मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टरों की ओपीडी में ड्यूटी लगाई है।

वहीं, इमरजेंसी में अलग से 7 एमओ तैनात किए गए हैं। मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टरों की मानें तो ठिठुरन और ठंड बढ़ने से सिविल अस्पताल में 40 से 65 वर्ष की आयु वाले अस्थमा, दमा, हार्ट और एलर्जी वाले मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं। सिविल की ओपीडी 250 से 400 पहुंच गई है। वहीं, प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ऐसे मरीजों की संख्या तीन गुणा ज्यादा है, जिनका प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा है। वहीं, अगले दो दिन तक मौसम विभाग ने कोल्ड वेब चलने के साथ ही धुंध का सिलसिला जारी रहने की संभावना जताई है, जिसके चलते दमा, सांस और हार्ट के रोगियों की दिक्कत बढ़ सकती है।

प्रबंधन ने मरीजों की जांच को 2 मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट लगाए, इमरजेंसी में भी 7 एमओ तैनात

डॉक्टरों की सलाह-सुबह-शाम सैर न करें, गर्म कपड़ों से शरीर ढंककर रखें, गुनगुना पानी पीएं
मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. इंद्रराज ने दमा, सांस और हार्ट के मरीजों को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि सुबह और देर शाम सैर न करें। रोजाना गर्म पानी पीएं, खास तौर पर बुजुर्ग और हार्ट वाले मरीज गर्म कपड़े पहनकर शरीर को ढंक कर रखें। डॉक्टर इंद्रराज ने कहा कि गर्म पानी पीने से ब्लड पतला रहता है और किडनी में कोई प्रॉब्लम नहीं होती। वहीं, डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि फैक्ट्रियों और टूटी सड़कों की धूल तथा वाहनों का प्रदूषण मिलकर स्मॉग पैदा कर रहे हैं। सुबह ठंडी हवाएं चलने और रात के वक्त टेंपरेचर में गिरावट आने से नमी जम रही है। इससे कोहरा और प्रदूषण के कारण मिलने से स्मॉग पैदा होगा और लोग इन बीमारियों की चपेट में आ सकते हैं।

लेबोरेटरी में काम का बोझ बढ़ा, रोज सीबीसी समेत 1 हजार टेस्ट हो रहे, 6 की जगह मात्र तीन एलटी तैनात
सिविल की ओपीडी में चेकअप आ रहे मरीज डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर लेबोरेटरी में फ्री होने वाले 50 तरह के टेस्ट करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। रोजाना सीबीसी समेत एक हजार टेस्ट हो रहे हैं, लेकिन लेबोरेटरी में 6 की जगह 3 एलटी ही तैनात हैं। इनमें एक लैब टेक्निशयन को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद आइसोलेट चल रही है। लेबोरेटरी कर्मियों का कहना है कि कर्मी कम होने से काम का अधिक बोझ हो गया है, जिससे वह लोग खुद भी बीमार रहने लगे हैं। बता दें कि लेबोरेटरी में ओपीडी, इंडोर, इमरजेंसी में आने वाले 200 से अधिक लोग सीबीसी, टीएलसी, डीएलसी, एचबी, प्लेटलेटस, ब्लड, शुगर, समेत 50 तरह के टेस्ट करवाने पहुंचते हैं।

