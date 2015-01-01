पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:विधायक ने बाइपास से डलहौजी लिंक रोड का जायजा लिया, निगम को टूटे मैनहोल ठीक कराने के दिए निर्देश

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • 60 लाख रुपए से बन रही है वालिया रिजॉर्ट से शुरू होकर रामशरणम कॉलोनी से गुजरती सड़क

सिटी के चंबा बाइपास रोड पर वालिया रिजॉर्ट से शुरू होकर लिंक सड़क रामशरणम कॉलोनी से होती हुई सीधे डलहौजी रोड से जुड़ेगी। इस सड़क का निर्माण कार्य पूरा होते ही यह लिंक मार्ग क्षेत्र के विकास में मील का पत्थर साबित होगी। यह बात एमएलए अमित विज ने 60 लाख रुपए की लागत से एक किलोमीटर लंबे बन रहे लिंक मार्ग का दौरा करने के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क का निर्माण कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर चला हुआ है। इस दौरान वार्ड नंबर 12 से कांग्रेस के युवा नेता बलविन्द्र ज्योति, वार्ड नंबर 22 से कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में समूह मोहल्ला निवासियों ने विधायक अमित विज का इलाके में पहुंचने पर स्वागत किया। विधायक अमित विज ने लगभग आधा किलोमीटर की सड़क का निरीक्षण खुद पैदल चलकर किया तथा इस दौरान सड़क किनारे टूटे हुए सीवरेज के मैनहोलों को तुरंत ठीक करवाने के निगम अधिकारियों को निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न इलाकों में शुरू करवाए गए विकास कार्यों का जायजा लेने के दौरान वह इसकी फीडबैक का भी ध्यान रख रहे हैं ताकि शहर निवासियों को अच्छी सुविधाएं मिल सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में लगभग 160 करोड़ की लागत से शहर में नई सड़कों के निर्माण के साथ ही पैच वर्क का काम भी किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर बलविन्द्र ज्योति, अजय कुमार, नितिन लाडी, पन्ना लाल भाटिया, जुगल किशोर, शाम महाजन, एसडीओ नगर निगम, जोगिन्द्र पहलवान मौजूद थे।

