ठगी:एमईएस कर्मी के खाते से दूसरे व्यक्ति का अटैच था मोबाइल नंबर, 2 महिलाओं ने 5.74 लाख ट्रांसफर कराए, 3 पर केस

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • जिसका नंबर अटैच था, उसने पैसे निकलने के मैसेज की कर्मी को नहीं दी जानकारी

एमईएस में तैनात कर्मी का बैंक अकाउंट खाते में मोबाइल नंबर किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति का होने के चलते कुछ लोगों ने अकाउंट नंबर से विभिन्न बैंक खातों के जरिए 5 लाख 74 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर करवाकर निकलवा लिए। एमईएस कर्मी को इसका पता नहीं चला, क्योंकि उसके अकाउंट पर दूसरे व्यक्ति का मोबाइल नंबर अटैच था और उस व्यक्ति ने पैसे निकलने संबंधी मैसेज नहीं पढ़े और न ही एमईएस कर्मी या उसके परिवार के किसी मेंबर को बताया। जब एमईएस कर्मी को अकाउंट में पैसे निकलने संबंधी पता चला तो उसने शिकायत एसएसपी ऑफिस में की। शिकायतकर्ता सुजानपुर के भनवाल निवासी सुखपाल सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह एमईएस में नौकरी करता है। उसका बैंक खाता एसबीआई बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में है। उसने बताया कि उस खाते से दो महिलाओं ने विभिन्न तारीखों को विभिन्न बैंक खातों के माध्यम से 5 लाख 74 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर निकलवा लिए। क्योंकि, एक व्यक्ति का मोबाइल फोन नंबर उसके बैंक खाता नंबर के साथ अटैच था। इसमें पैसे निकलने संबंधी मैसेज आए थे, लेकिन उक्त व्यक्ति ने फोन पर पैसे निकलने संबंधी आए मैसेज के बारे उसे या उसके परिवार के किसी भी मेंबर को नहीं बताया।

खाते से पैसे निकलने का पता चलने पर पुलिस को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। उधर, पुलिस ने मामले की जांच कर शिकायतकर्ता सुखपाल सिंह के बयान पर सुषमा देवी निवासी कोटली जिजन बरेला रहिमबाल उधमपुर, जेएंडके, ममता निवासी मोहल्ला पतीबारा नजदीक तिलक भवन महोबा उत्तरप्रदेश और रघुबीर सिंह निवासी भनवाल सुजानपुर के खिलाफ 417, 419, 420, 66सी, 66डी आईटी एक्ट 2000 के तहत मामला दर्ज कार्रवाई शशुरू कर दी है।

