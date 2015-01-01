पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:नौसरबाज ने फोन-पे पर 9871 रुपए का ऑफर भेजकर आर्मी जवान को जाल में फंसाया और खाते से निकाल लिए 1.39 लाख

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • फौजी की शिकायत पर मामून कैंट में अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

नौसरबाज ने 9871 रुपए का ऑफर भेजकर आर्मी जवान को जाल में फंसाया और खाते से 1.39 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। आर्मी के जवान के फोन में फोन-पे पर 9871 रुपए का ऑफर आया तो उसे अपने अकाउंट में जमा करवाने के लिए अपने फोन से ही रिप्लाई किया तो उसके अकाउंट से 1 लाख 39 हजार 203 रुपए निकल गए। जब आर्मी जवान को अपने साथ हुई ठगी का पता चला तो उसने इसकी शिकायत मामून थाने में जाकर की।

शिकायतकर्ता जिला संगरूर (हाल) मामून कैंट में तैनात सुरेश कुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह भारतीय सेना में नौकरी करता है। उसके फोन के फोन-पे पर 9871 रुपए का ऑफर आया। उसे कहा गया कि इस ऑफर को आप अपने अकाउंट में जमा करवाने के लिए अपने फोन से रिप्लाई करें।

उसने अपने फोन पर उसी तरह ही किया तो उसके अकाउंट से 9871 रुपए कट गए। उसने अपने पैसे वापस लेने के लिए फिर नौसरबाज के बताए अनुसार किया लेकिन उसके फिर पैसे नहीं आए। इस तरह 4 बार कर उसके 1 लाख 39 हजार 203 रुपए खाते से कट गए। मामून कैंट पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ 420, 66डी आईटी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है।

