मौसम की करवट:पठानकोट में रात का तापमान पहुंचा 7 डिग्री, यह 10 साल में सबसे कम, हफ्ते तक 5 डिग्री तक जाने के आसार

पठानकोट9 घंटे पहले
  • रविवार दोपहर को बादल छाने से तापमान और लुढ़का, 28 तक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना

जिले के साथ लगते हिमाचल के डलहौजी समेत धौलाधार पर्वतों पर नवंबर में ही बर्फबारी का असर पठानकोट जिले के मैदानी इलाकों में दिखने लगा है। जहां पर बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण अभी से ही कड़ाके की सर्दी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। जिले में सीजन की सबसे सर्द रातें गुजर रही और तापमान 7 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया है, जबकि शनिवार की रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था।

रविवार को पिछले 10 साल में सबसे ठंडी रात रिकार्ड की गई है। इससे पहले 28 नवंबर 2011 को नवंबर में न्यूनतम पारा 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले हफ्ते तक रात के तापमान में और गिरावट होगी जोकि रिकॉर्ड 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा सकता है। रविवार को आसमान में दोपहर बादल छाने से से जिले के अधिकांश इलाकों में तापमान और लुढ़क गया। इससे सर्दी के तेवर तीखे हो गए। हाड़ कंपाती इस सर्दी ने जन जीवन को भी अस्तव्यस्त कर दिया है। रात का तापमान पिछले चार दिन से कम हो रहा था। पटाखों की वजह से इसमें सिर्फ इस बार 0.8 डिग्री का ही इजाफा हुआ। 4 दिन पहले रात का तापमान 11 डिग्री से भी ज्यादा था। फिर यह 12 और 14 डिग्री तक चला गया। दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट हुई। दिन में भी पारा तीन दिन से 21 से 22 डिग्री के आसपास ही थमा है।

नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में ही बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में बढ़ी ठंड

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक नवंबर माह में औसतन अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15 डिग्री के बीच रिकार्ड किया जाता है। जबकि डलहौजी में दिसंबर माह के अंत में बर्फबारी होती है, लेकिन इस बार नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में ही बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ी है। मौसम विभाग के डायरेक्टर सुरिंद्र पाल का कहना है कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार दीपावली पर प्रदूषण कम होने की वजह से पटाखों जलाने से निकले धुंए से 100 मीटर के ऊपरी हिस्से में ज्यादा परत नहीं बन सकी है, इसलिए आने वाले दिनों में रात का तापमान और गिर सकता है। वहीं, 28 नवंबर तक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है।

