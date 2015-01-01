पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सिविल में ओपीडी काउंटर में इंटरनेट बंद होने से नहीं कटी पर्ची, मरीज हुए परेशान

पठानकोट10 घंटे पहले
  • नेटवर्क बहाल न होने पर काउंटर के कर्मियों ने हाथ से पर्चियां काटनी की शुरू

मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल पठानकोट में ओपीडी स्लिप काउंटर में ऑनलाइन सिस्टम बंद होने से मरीजों की ओपीडी स्लिप नहीं मिली। इससे लाइन में खड़े लोगों को डॉक्टर से चेकअप करवाने से पहले ओपीडी स्लिप लेने के लिए परेशान होना पड़ा। ओपीडी पर्ची कटवाने के लिए लाइन में खड़े संदीप, वरुण, पिंकी, निश्चल, विक्रम ने बताया कि अस्पताल में चेक करवाने के लिए आए थे। डॉक्टर से चेकअप करवाने से पहले ओपीडी स्लिप कटवाने के लिए लाइन में लग गए। अचानक ओपीडी स्लिप कटनी बंद हो गई।

उनके द्वारा पूछने पर कर्मियों से पता चला कि ऑनलाइन सिस्टम बंद हो गया है। वहीं, पौने घंटे बाद कर्मियों ने हाथ से पर्चियां काटनी शुरू की। इमरजेंसी में पहुंचे शिव और शैंकी के परिजनों ने कहा की वह परची कटवाने के लिए आए थे। ओपीडी काउंटर के बाहर काफी देर लाइन में लगने के बाद पता चला कि वह सिस्टम बंद पड़ा है। फिर उन्हें इमरजेंसी में ओपीडी स्लीप कटवानी पड़ी। उधर, ओपीडी काउंटर पर मौजूद कर्मियों ने कहा कि सारा ऑनलाइन सिस्टम बंद होने से समस्या आई है। फिलहाल हाथ से ओपीडी पर्ची काटनी शुरू कर दी गई है। बाद में बीएसएनएल नेटवर्क चलने से ऑनलाइन पर्ची काटी गई।

