राहत की खबर:अब नवंबर से सेवा केंद्र में भी अप्लाई कर सकेंगे डीएल और आरसी, लोगों को एआरटीए दफ्तर में नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे चक्कर

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए लोगों को अब एआरटीए (एडिशनल रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी) दफ्तर में चक्कर नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे। अब 1 नवंबर के बाद सेवा केंद्र में डीएल (ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस) और आरसी (रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट) के लिए ऑनलाइन अप्लाई किया जा सकेगा। सेवा केंद्र में मिलने वाली अन्य सुविधाओं के साथ डीएल और आरसी की सुविधा को भी जोड़ दिया गया है। इससे लोगों को दलालों के चुंगल से भी बचाव होगा। हालांकि, लोगों के पास एआरटीए दफ्तर के जरिए भी डीएल और आरसी बनवाने का अलग से ऑप्शन होगा। बता दें कि अभी तक डीएल और आरसी एआरटीए दफ्तर के जरिए ही बनते थे।

उसके लिए लोगों को बाहर ऑनलाइन ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग को अप्लाई और फीस जमा करनी पड़ता था और उन्हें ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट मिलती थी। इसके चलते एजेंटों के चक्कर में फंसकर लोगों को मोटी फीस चुकानी पड़ती थी। लिहाजा, एजेंटों के चंगुल से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए सरकार ने डीएल और आरसी के लिए अप्लाई की सुविधा नवंबर माह से सेवा केंद्र में जोड़ने का फैसला किया है।

एआरटीए व एसडीएम गुरसिमरन सिंह ढिल्लो का कहना है कि पॉलिसी लेबल पर डिसीजन हो चुका है और डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से सेवा केंद्र वालों की पहले ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाएगी। जैसे ही उनकी ट्रेनिंग कंप्लीट होगी डीएल और आरसी का काम केंद्र में भी ऑनलाइन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। सेवा केंद्र से भी डीएल और आरसी के लिए अप्लाई किया जा सकता है। अप्वाइंटमेंट उन्हें ऑनलाइन मिलेगी और उसके अनुसार ही लोगों का टेस्ट होगा।

पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत घर पहुंच जाएगा डीएल
आरसी और डीएल के लिए लोगों को बार-बार दफ्तर के चक्कर नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे। अब दोनों ही लोगों के घरों में सीधा पहुंचेगा। ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग ने डीएल और आरसी डोर स्टैप पर चंडीगढ़ से सीधा घर तक पहुंचाने के लिए पायलट प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया है और जल्द ही पूरे सूबे में लागू किया जाएगा।

