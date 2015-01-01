पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगी:अब जालसाज ने व्हीकल कंपनी का मालिक बन एक्सिस बैंक में फोन कर कंपनी के खाते से ट्रांसफर कराए 3.10 लाख रुपए

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसबीआई में 5 माह में 20 शिकायतें
  • जिला पुलिस ने ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामलों में 2 महीने में दर्ज कीं 12 एफआईआर
  • भास्कर अपील-ठगी के इन मामलों से सीख लें और कभी फोन पर खाते की न दें जानकारी

लॉकडाउन के बाद से हर काम ऑनलाइन हो रहा है। इसके चलते ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। अकेले स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में ही 5 महीने में खाते से पैसे निकलने के 20 केस आ चुके हैं। जबकि, पुलिस ने दो महीने में ऐसे मामलों में 12 एफआईआर भी दर्ज की हैं। ठग फास्ट टैग खत्म होने के बहाने, दो रुपए क्रैडिट करने, ऑनलाइन लाटरी निकलने और एटीएम ब्लॉक होने का बहाना बनाकर खातों से पैसे निकाल रहे हैं। अब जालसाज ने व्हीकल कंपनी मालिक बनकर एक्सिस बैंक में फोन कर कंपनी के खाते से ऑनलाइन 3.10 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर करवा लिए। मामले में पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

थाना डिवीजन नंबर 2 के जांच अधिकारी एएसआई हरप्रीत सिंह के मुताबिक एक्सिस बैंक के ब्रांच मैनेजर रोहित मित्तल ने शिकायत दी कि 23 अक्टूबर को फोन आया कि वह व्हीकल कंपनी मालिक बोल रहा है। उन्होंने कस्टमर के जल्दबाजी में होने के चलते एक खाता नंबर देकर कंपनी के खाते में से पैसे ट्रांसफर करने को कहा और कहा कि चेक कंपनी के शोरूम में आकर ले जाएं।

पुलिस के मुताबिक व्हीकल कंपनी का खाता एक्सिस बैंक में है और अच्छा कस्टमर होने के चलते गुड फेथ पर बैंक की ओर से 3 लाख 10 हजार 671 रुपए व्हीकल कंपनी के खाते से जालसाज की ओर से दिए खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दिए गए और जब बैंक कर्मी चेक लेने पहुंचा तो कंपनी की ओर से किसी भी तरह की कॉल बैंक में किए जाने से इनकार कर दिया गया। जिस बैंक खाते में पैसे ट्रांसफर किए गए हैं, वहां से पैसे निकाल लिए गए हैं। जांच अधिकारी हरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि मैनेजर की शिकायत पर एक निजी बैंक के अकाउंट होल्डर प्रशांत कुमार के खिलाफ थाना डिवीजन नं.2 में धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

फास्ट टैग के लिए एप डाउनलोड की और खाते से निकल गए 16,500 रुपए
केस-1 पठानकोट के साहिल कुमार ने बताया कि उसने फास्ट टैग के लिए एप डाउनलोड की थी, जिसके बाद उसके पास एक कॉल आई और उससे खाते में 2 रुपए क्रेडिट करने के लिए कहा गया। इसके बाद उसके खाते से 16 हजार 500 रुपए निकल गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने पैसे निकलने संबंधी शिकायत एसबीआई मेन ब्रांच में की है।

एमईएस कर्मचारी के खाते से निकाल लिए 5.47 लाख रुपए
केस-2 तीन दिन पहले गांव भनवाल के रहने वाले एमईएस से रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी सुखपाल सिंह के खाते से 5.74 लाख रुपए निकलने के मामले में पुलिस ने दो महिलाओं समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पीड़ित सुखपाल सिंह के परिवार ने गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति पर यकीन कर उसे एटीएम और पिन कोड नंबर देकर पैसे निकलवाने को भेजा था, लेकिन उक्त व्यक्ति ने एटीएम और पिन कोड लेकर दो महिलाओँ के साथ मिलकर विभिन्न तारीखों को 20-20 हजार रुपए, 40-40 हजार रुपए की ट्रांजेक्शन कर अकाउंट से 5.47 लाख रुपए निकलवा लिए। 30 जून को एमईएस से रिटायर्ड होकर घर भनवाल पहुंचे व्यक्ति ने जब अकाउंट जाकर चेक किया तो उसे पता चला कि उसके अकाउंट से 5.74 लाख रुपए निकल गए हैं। सुखपाल सिंह ने बताया कि एक व्यक्ति का मोबाइल नंबर उसके बैंक खाता नंबर के साथ अटैच था, जिसमें पैसे निकलने संबंधी मैसेज आए थे। लेकिन उक्त व्यक्ति ने फोन पर पैसे निकलने संबंधी आए मैसेज के बारे उसे या उसके परिवार के किसी भी मेंबर को नहीं बताया।

एटीएम ब्लॉक होने का झांसा दे 3.40 लाख ठगे
केस-3 प्लास्टिक हाउस होल्ड कारोबारी मिशन रोड निवासी रमन मैहरा ने बताया कि स्टेट बैंक चंडीगढ़ का मैनेजर बनकर जालसाज ने फोन किया था और थोड़े दिन में एटीएम ब्लॉक होने की बात कर उनसे कार्ड नंबर और मोबाइल पर ओटीपी नंबर पूछ लिया। शक होने पर उन्होंने ब्रांच हेड से बात कराने को कहा तो दूसरे व्यक्ति ने जवाब दिया और अपने आप को मैनेजर शर्मा बताया। इसके बाद लगातार तीन दिन तक उनके खात से 3 लाख 40 हजार रुपए निकलवा लिए गए। जिस नंबर से कॉल आई थी, उसे ट्रेस भी कराया गया जोकि यूपी वेस्ट का निकला। शिकायत पुलिस से भी की गई, लेकिन ठग को पकड़ा नहीं गया। उधर, पुलिस का कहना है कि ठगी के मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

पैसे निकलने की मिल रही शिकायतें : मैनेजर अनिल
एसबीआई मेन ब्रांच में 20 से अधिक शिकायतें पहुंची हैं। लेकिन कई लोगों ने ठगी की शिकायत ही नहीं की है। एसबीआई चैनल मैनेजर अनिल कुमार का कहना है कि लोगों के अवेयर न होने पर 5 महीने में 20 शिकायतें पैसे निकलने की आईं। इसमें हैकर यूपीआई और एप डाउनलोड, गूगल-पे, एटीएम के जरिए पैसे निकालने कंप्लेट हैं। ग्राहकों से अपील की है कि बैंक किसी को फोन कर डिटेल नहीं मांगता, इसके लिए लोग अवेयर रहें। वहीं, जिला लीड बैंक मैनेजर सुनील दत्त कह चुके हैं कि लॉकडाउन के बाद अॉनलाइन खातों से पैसे निकल जान की शिकायतों में तेजी आई है। हैकर्स बैंक मैनेजर बनकर आधार कार्ड और पैनकार्ड लिंक करने के बहाने खाता नंबर और मोबाइल नंबर पर आने वाले ओटीपी मांगकर खातों से पैसे निकालते हैं। इसके लिए उपभोक्ता को खुद ही अलर्ट रहना होगा।​​​​​​​

ऑनलाइन ठगी से ऐसे बचें

  • अनचाही कॉल आने पर उसे या तो अटेंड न करें। यदि उसे अटेंड कर भी लेते हैं तो आधार या पैन लिंक करने की बात करने पर उसे बंद कर दें, क्योंकि बैंक कभी कॉल नहीं करता है।
  • किसी भी तरह अकाउंट नंबर और ओटीपी को किसी से भी शेयर न करें
  • एटीएम से पैसे निकलवाते समय भी अलर्ट रहें। खास तौर पर बुजुर्ग मदद के बहाने किसी भी अनचाहे व्यक्ति को अपना कार्ड स्वाइप न दें, चूंकि वे चोरी से आपका पासवर्ड चेक कर सकता है और बाद में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर खाते से पैसे निकलवा सकते हैं।

अलर्ट: httpp// वाले लिंक डाउनलोड न करें
बैंक अधकारियों के अनुसार httpps// की बजाय httpp// से शुरू होने वाले लिंक आए तो एप डाउनलोड न करें। नहीं तो बैंक खाता साफ हो जाएगा। अन-ऑथराइज्ड वेब लिंक httpp// से शुरू होते हैं और ऑनलाइन चैनल में कई इस तरह से एप उपलब्ध हैं जोकि एक बार डाउनलोड करने पर ऑनलाइन खातों से पैसे निकाल लिए जाते हैं।

