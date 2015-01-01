पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाली रैली

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
पठानकोट के एनएसयूआई जिला अध्यक्ष के पद पर अभयम शर्मा की नियुक्ति होने से एनएसयूआई विद्यार्थियों में जोश को देखते हुए एनएसयूआई ने रैली निकाली। अभयम शर्मा ने कहा कि वे युवाओं के हक के लिए संघर्ष करेंगे। शनिवार को एनएलयूआई के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीरज कुंदन तथा पंजाब अध्यक्ष अक्षय शर्मा ने यहां पहुंचकर अभयम की ताजपोशी की थी। गुरु नानक देव यूनिवर्सिटी के इलेक्टेड प्रेसिडेंट एनएसयूआई अभयम शर्मा की एनएसयूआई के प्रति सेवाओं को देखते हुए ही पठानकोट जिला अध्यक्ष पद पर नियुक्ति की गई है।

एनएसयूआई विद्यार्थियों ने नियुक्त पर भव्य रोड शो पठानकोट, सुजानपुर एवं भोआ इलाके में आयोजित किया, जिसमें 100 से ऊपर चौपहिया वाहन शामिल थे। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अक्षय शर्मा ने कहा कि हाईकमान द्वारा अभयम शर्मा के कंधों पर पठानकोट के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की एनएसयूआई को सींचने एवं प्रफुल्लित करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। नवनियुक्त जिलाध्यक्ष अभयम शर्मा ने कहा कि आने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में एनएसयूआई के पताका तले हाईकमान के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए तीनों विधानसभा सीटों पर बढ़त दिलाकर सरकार के गठन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए निरंतर प्रयासरत रहना उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी।

