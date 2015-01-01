पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रांट:प्री-प्राइमरी शिक्षा के 3 वर्ष पूरे होने पर जिले के 376 स्कूलों को मिली 45.12 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट

पठानकोट8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों की सेहत संभाल, साफ-सफाई और फर्स्ट एड कॉर्नर के लिए होगी खर्च

पंजाब में प्री-प्राइमरी शिक्षा के सफलतापूर्वक तीन वर्ष पूरे होने पर पंजाब सरकार ने सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों को विशेष ग्रांटें जारी की है। इसके अंतर्गत पठानकोट जिले के 376 सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों को 45.12 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट मिली है। प्रत्येक स्कूल को 12-12 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे जोकि बच्चों की सेहत संभाल, साफ-सफाई और फर्स्ट एड कॉर्नर के लिए खर्च होगी। डीईओ एलिमेंट्री बलदेव राज ने बताया कि पंजाब देश का पहला राज्य है, जहां सरकारी स्कूलों में प्री प्राइमरी कक्षाएं आरंभ की गई हैं। पंजाब में प्री प्राइमरी शिक्षा का चौथा वर्ष शुरू हो गया है। शिक्षा विभाग बच्चों के लिए पाठ्यक्रम और सीखने-सिखाने की विधियों के लिए तो लगातार कार्य कर रहा है और समय की नजाकत को देखते स्कूलों में इन बच्चों के आने पर सेहत संभाल और साफ-सफाई के योग्य प्रबंधों की भी जरूरत को मुख्य रखते स्कूलों को ग्रांट जारी की गई है। समूह अधिकारी स्कूलों की तरफ से खरीदे समान की गुणवत्ता की निगरानी करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि उपरोक्त ग्रांट के अंतर्गत जिले के हरेक स्कूल को 12-12 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। इसके साथ प्री प्राइमरी कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते प्री प्राइमरी कमरों के अंदर फर्श के लिए हरा मैट, फर्स्ट एड कॉर्नर के लिए किट के साथ बढ़िया गुणवत्ता वाला कंबल, फोम वाला गद्दा, वाटर प्रूफ कवर, दो चादरों और सिरहाना की खरीद की जाएगी।

साथ ही स्टेनलेस स्टील का डस्टबिन, कूड़ा फेंकने वाला थैला, नाखुन काटने के लिए नेल कटर, तौलिया खरीदा जाएगा। फर्स्ट-एड किट में दवाएं, पट्टी, रुई आदि होने की खरीद की जाएगी। साथ ही प्री प्राइमरी के कमरों के दरवाजे पर डोर -मैट और सेनिटाइजेशन प्रक्रिया के लिए स्टेनलेस स्टील का अडजस्टेबल पैडल स्टैंड, सैनिटाइजर, साबुन की खरीद भी होगी। इस मौके पर डिप्टी डीईओ रमेश लाल ठाकुर, पढ़ो पंजाब पढ़ाओ पंजाब जिला कोआर्डिनेटर वनीत महाजन, जिला अकाउंटेंट सुमित राज और जिला कोआर्डिनेटर मीडिया सेल बलकार अत्तरी उपस्थित थे।

