कार्रवाई:शहर के होटल निशाने पर, लॉकडाउन में चौथा पर्चा व्यापारी बोले-अभी कारोबार खुले, टारगेट न किया जाए

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी समारोह के दौरान होटल यूनाइट के बाहर पटाखे चलाने पर प्रबंधकों पर केस
  • स्वागत पैलेस, खालसा हिंदू ढाबा, सागर होटल पर भी हुई है एफआईआर

शहर के होटल एंड रेस्टोरेंट पुलिस के निशाने पर हैं। लॉकडाउन के 7 महीनों के दौरान होटल, ढाबे, रेस्टोरेंट पूरी तरह ठप रहे, लेकिन पुलिस ने 4 होटलों पर कार्रवाई कर उन पर एफआईआर दर्ज की है। अब होटल के बाहर शादी समारोह के दौरान पटाखा चलाने का आरोप लगा यूनाइट होटल के कर्मी पर पुलिस ने 188 का मामला दर्ज किया है। डिस्ट्रिक्ट होटल एंड रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि वैसे ही होटल 7-8 महीनों से बंद हैं, अब कुछ कारोबार शुरू हुआ तो पुलिस और प्रशासन उनकी मदद करने की बजाय उन्हें टारगेट कर रहा है, जो गलत है।

होटल के बाहर पटाखा चलने पर होटल प्रबंधन पर ही एफआईआर का यह शहर का पहला मामला है। थाना डिवीजन नं.1 में दर्ज की गई रपट के अनुसार कहा गया है कि मंगलवार की रात गुरदासपुर रोड स्थित होटल यूनाइट में शादी समारोह के दौरान रोड पर एक व्यक्ति शोर पटाखा चला रहा था। पुलिस की पूछताछ में पाया गया कि उसके पास पटाखा चलाने की परमिशन नहीं थी, जिसकी पहचान ऋषभ के रूप में हुई। उसके खिलाफ डिप्टी कमिश्नर के आदेश की उल्लंघना के तहत धारा 188 का मामला दर्ज किया गया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले महीने 20 अक्टूबर को ही कैंट स्टेशन के पास सागर होटल और उसके मालिक पर आईपीएल में सट्टा लगाने के आरोप में पुलिस ने एफआईआर की और गिरफ्तार भी किया था जिसके खिलाफ होटल कारोबारी, टूर एंड ट्रैवल कारोबारियों ने पुलिस के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन तक किया था। अब मामले की रिइन्क्वायरी के आदेश हुए हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान 14 जुलाई को डलहौजी रोड स्थित स्वागत पैलेस में मिस पठानकोट ब्यूटी कांटेस्ट को लेकर पुलिस ने पैलेस मालिक समेत 42 लोगों के खिलाफ एपिडेमिक एक्ट का मामला दर्ज किया था।

ब्यूटी कांटेस्ट कराने वाली समारोह प्रबंधक समेत कई प्रतिभागी लड़कियों को भी आरोपी बनाया गया था। 26 जुलाई को रेलवे रोड स्थित खालसा हिंदू ढाबा के प्रबंधकों पर भी एपिडेमिक एक्ट का परचा दर्ज किया गया क्योंकि ढाबा रात 10 बजे के बाद भी खुला बताया गया। होटल प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि पुलिस किसके इशारे पर होटलों को निशाना बना रही है?

बिजली बिलों और टैक्सों के बोझ से दबे हैं कारोबारी : प्रधान लाडी

डिस्ट्रिक्ट पठानकोट होटल एंड रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान नितिन महाजन लाडी, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष राकेश औल, जनरल सेक्रेटरी दबिंदर सिंह मिंटू का कहना है कि होटलों के कारोबार की हालत को देखते हुए सरकार और प्रशासन उनकी मदद की बजाय टारगेट किया जा रहा है। होटल पहले ही लॉकडाउन के दौरान के थोपे गए बिजली बिलों और टैक्सों के बोझ से दबे हैं।

अब परचों को शिकंजों में फंसाया जा रहा है। सड़क पर चलाए जाने वाले पटाखों और आतिशबाजी को होटल मालिक कैसे रोक सकते हैं। व्यापार मंडल के प्रदेश सचिव एलआर सोढी और पठानकोट व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान नरेश अरोड़ा ने कहा कि त्योहारों के दिनों में प्रशासन को पर्चा नहीं करना चाहिए। अगर कुछ गलती है समझाकर सुलझाना चाहिए। एसएसपी पठानकोट सुलझे अधिकारी हैं, लेकिन व्यापारियों पर पर्चे रोके जाने चाहिए।

