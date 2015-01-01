पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थापना दिवस:केंद्रीय विद्यालय-2 में संगठन का स्थापना दिवस मनाया

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय विद्यालय नंबर 2 में प्राचार्य हनुमंत सिंह के नेतृत्व में संगठन का स्थापना दिवस को मनाया गया। प्राचार्य और उपप्राचार्य ने शिक्षकों के साथ माता सरस्वती की प्रतिमा को माल्यार्पण और पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर समारोह का शुभारंभ किया। कक्षा नवमी ‘ब’ की छात्रा कुमारी निहारिका और दिया साह ने स्थापना दिवस पर भाषण दिया। सृष्टि बिष्ट कक्षा नवमी-बी की छात्र ने सभी को सत्यनिष्ठा से कर्तव्यों का पालन करते हुए देश सेवा की शपथ दिलाई। महक पठानिया, मेघा कटारिया, गुरनूर आदि छात्राओं ने विद्यालय समूह गीत गाया। कक्षा सातवीं की छात्रा कुमारी आर्यानंदा और कुमारी दिया ने भरतनाट्यम की आकर्षक प्रस्तुति से सभी को

मुग्ध किया। छात्राओं ने पंजाबी भंगड़ा की प्रस्तुति से सभी को आनंदित किया। कार्यक्रम को विद्यालय के अन्य छात्रों व शिक्षकों ने घर से ऑनलाइन माध्यम से देखकर आनंद लिया। प्राचार्य जी ने अपने संदेश में छात्रों को शिक्षा व खेलकूद में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर विद्यालय का नाम रोशन करने, अपने और अपने देश के प्रति अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वाहन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर उपप्राचार्य अमर ज्योति शर्मा, सुदेश कुमारी, सुधीर कटारिया, जोगिन्दर पाल, एसके सुमन, अशोक कुमार, देस राज, अंकुर पठानिया, मनीष संबियाल मौजूद रहे।

