निरीक्षण:ट्रैक सुरक्षित होने के बाद ही नैरोगेज और अमृतसर रूट पर चलाई जाएंगी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें : एडीआरएम

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैंट स्टेशन का किया निरीक्षण, कहा-किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते यात्री व कर्मी हो रहे परेशान

रेलवे ट्रैक पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित होने के बाद ही नैरोगेज व अमृतसर रूट पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। यह बात फिरोजपुर मंडल के एडीआरएम बलवीर सिंह ने सिटी स्टेशन पर निरीक्षण करने के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के चलते मार्च से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों सहित लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनें बंद पड़ी थीं। यात्रियों की मांग को देखते हुए कुछ महीने पूर्व लंबी दूरी की वीकली ट्रेनों को चलाया गया था।

अब फेस्टीवल सीजन को देखते हुए फिरोजपुर मंडल ने जम्मू से दिल्ली के लिए स्पेशल वीकली ट्रेनों को चलाया था, जिन्हें किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते 4 नवंबर तक रद्द करना पड़ा। इससे आम यात्रियों के साथ-साथ रेलवे कर्मचारियों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा हे।

उन्होंने बताया कि वह ट्रैक की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ स्टेशनों का निरीक्षण व स्टाफ की समस्याओं को जानने पठानकोट आए हैं। पदभार संभालने के बाद पठानकोट में उनका पहला दौरा है। वह जालंधर से भोगपुर, मुकेरियां, पठानकोट कैंट और पठानकोट सिटी पहुंचे। यहां पर रेलवे के सभी विभागों का निरीक्षण कर स्टाफ का हालचाल पूछा। उसके बाद एसएस कार्यालय में रेलवे अधिकारियों से बैठक कर अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं पर विचार किया। उसके बाद एडीआरएम पठानकोट में रेस्ट हाउस में कुछ समय विश्राम करने के बाद अमृतसर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

सिटी स्टेशन पर निरीक्षण के दौरान एडीआरएम ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान ट्रैक को बिलकुल सुरक्षित पाया गया है, लेकिन किसानों की ओर से ट्रैक के बीच ही आंदोलन किया जा रहा है, जिस कारण ट्रेनें रद्द करनी पड़ रही हैं। सरकार की ओर से पंजाब से हिमाचल के लिए बस सर्विस शुरू कर दी गई है तो हिमाचल के लिए ट्रेनें भी शुरू करने के उद्देश्य से वह दौरे पर आए हैं। रेलवे की ओर से नैरोगेज ट्रैक पर पठानकोट से हिमाचल व पठानकोट से अमृतसर के लिए जल्द ही पैसेंजर ट्रेनें चलाने की योजना बनाई जा रही है।

जल्द ही रिपोर्ट बनाकर रेलवे के उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी जाएगी। चीफ सेफ्टी अॉफिसर सहित उच्चाधिकारियों की ओर से ट्रैक की सुरक्षा का जायजा लेने के बाद पठानकोट से कांगड़ा घाटी व अमृतसर के लिए ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। इस मौके पर एसएस अश्विनी कुमार, सीडीओ त्रिलोक सिंह, सीएचआई अमित कुमार, राजेन्द्र, शैलेन्द्र कुमार मौजूद थे।

