बैठक:प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल सदस्यता अभियान में पठानकोट में करेगा रिकार्ड भर्ती

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट ने प्रधान नरेश अरोड़ा की अगुवाई में की बैठक, मेंबरों ने लिया फैसला

व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट के प्रधान नरेश अरोड़ा ने बैठक की। राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री एलआर सोढी, प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल सचिव सुनील महाजन, जिला प्रभारी भारत महाजन मौजूद रहे। पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल ने पंजाब में एक लाख सदस्य बनाने के अभियान पर चर्चा की। मंडल के ओहदेदाराें सहित प्रधान नरेश अरोड़ा व चेयरमैन चाचा वेद प्रकाश ने कहा कि व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट इस अभियान में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेगा। बताया कि इस सदस्यता अभियान में व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट रिकार्ड सदस्याें की भर्ती कर पूरे पंजाब में पहले नंबर पर आने का प्रयास करेगा। यहां वरिष्ठ सदस्य राजेश शर्मा, चीफ ऑर्गनाइजर सचिव दपिन्द्र अरोड़ा, कैशियर संजीव महाजन, पीआरओ अरुण गुप्ता मौजूद रहे।

ओहदेदार बाेले- मंडल व्यापारियों की समस्या हल कराने की ओर अग्रसर- कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लाेगाें में से पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल की एग्जीक्यूविट कमेटी में शामिल हुए। जिसमें जिला प्रभारी भारत महाजन, प्रधान नरेश अरोड़ा तथा महासचिव राजेश पुरी ने उपस्थितजनों को बधाई दी। उन्हाेंने में कहा कि व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट व्यापारियां की समस्याओं को प्रमुखता से उठाते हुए उन्हें हल करवाने की ओर अग्रसर है। हम बात कि पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल प्रधान प्यारे लाल सेठ समय-समय पर पंजाब के व्यापारियों की समस्याओं को पंजाब और केन्द्र सरकार के समक्ष रखकर उन्हें हल करवाने में कामयाब रहे हैं।

एकजुट हाेकर शामिल हाेने का भराेसा
मंडल ओहदेदाराें ने कहा कि अब उनके द्वारा शुरु किए गए सदस्यता अभियान में उनका व्यापार मंडल पठानकोट कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ा है। वह सभी पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल को विश्वास दिलवाते हैं कि इस अभियान में जिला पठानकोट से सबसे ज्यादा सदस्याें की भर्ती कर एक अलग से वह लोग रिकार्ड बनाएंगे। प्रदेश सचिव सुनील महाजन व जिला प्रभारी भारत महाजन, सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष अमित नैयर व चीफ पेट्रन राजेश शर्मा ने कहा कि सभी व्यापारियों की एकता की उनकी सबसे बड़ी शक्ति है। सभी सदस्य एकजुट होकर इस अभियान में शामिल होंगे।

