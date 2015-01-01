पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पेंशनर्स को 4 चार महीने से नहीं मिली पेंशन बोले-अब घर का खर्च चलाना हुआ मुश्किल

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार से जल्द पेंशन देने और सेहत बीमा योजना लागू करने की मांग

पंजाब स्टेट पेंशनर ज्वाइंट फ्रंट की बैठक सीनियर कन्वीनर नरेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कन्वीनर विक्रमजीत सिंह रेखी, मास्टर सत्य प्रकाश, प्रिंसिपल मंगलदास, मास्टर रामदास और फ्रंट के जनरल सेक्रेटरी डॉ. लेखराज विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित हुए। इस मौके पर पेंशनरों की मांगों के बारे में चर्चा की गई। पेंशनरों ने पंचायती राज विभाग के खिलाफ पेंशनरों को 4 महीने से पेंशन नहीं दिए जाने पर रोष जताया और पंजाब सरकार पर संघर्ष को दबाने के लिए बदले की कार्रवाई करने का आरोप लगाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि महंगाई के दौर में पेंशनरों की पेंशन ही आखिरी सहारा है, लेकिन पंचायती राज विभाग की ओर से 4 महीने से पेंशन नहीं दी गई है। लॉकडाउन में पेंशनरों के बच्चे बेरोजगार हो गए हैं, जिस वजह से घर का खर्च चलाना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। नरेश कुमार ने पेंशन रोकने को पंजाब सरकार की तानाशाही और पेंशनरों व मुलाजिमों को तंग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ तो सरकार के एमएलए और मंत्री को कई कई पेंशन समय मिल रही हैं, दूसरी तरफ सरकारी विभागों में 30 से 35 साल तक सेवाएं देने के बावजूद उन्हें समय पर वेतन व पेंशन नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

मीटिंग में विक्रमजीत रेखी, मंगलदास, चमन लाल गुप्ता, तिलक राज शर्मा ने मांग की कि सरकार पे कमिशन की रिपोर्ट को तुरंत लागू करे और डीए की किस्तों का बनता बकाया भी तुरंत रिलीज किया जाए। साथ ही पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम को बहाल करने और सेहत बीमा योजना को लागू करने तथा चुनाव में किए गए मुलाजिमों को पक्का करने का वादा पूरा कर पूरा स्केल देने की मांग रखी। बैठक में महिंदर पाल गुप्ता, सुखनिंदर शर्मा, धर्मपाल, मोहन लाल शर्मा, सीएल भगत, गुरमीत सिंह, सुलखन सिंह, बलदेव शर्मा, रतनलाल, रवेल सिंह, तिलक राज, ताराचंद मौजूद थे।

