प्रदर्शन:बढ़ोई उपरली में 2 साल से टूटा रोड न बनने पर लोगों ने मंडी बोर्ड के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

पठानकोट10 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत विभाग व मंडी बोर्ड से जल्द सड़क बनवाने की मांग

बढ़ोई उपरली के मोहल्ले के 50 घरों को जाने वाला रास्ता टूटा होने के रोष में लोगों ने मंडी बोर्ड के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। रिशु पठानिया, अशोक कुमार, बोध राज, राजेश कुमार, सुकंद कुमार, पवन कुमार, गोपी, राजेश पाल व अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि उक्त रास्ता दो साल से लगातार टूट रहा है। यह रास्ता गांव के लिंक रोड से जुड़ता है, परंतु इसकी रिपेयर के लिए न तो पंचायत और न ही कोई अन्य विभाग कुछ कर रहा है। इस कारण रास्ता टूट कर लगभग समाप्त हो रहा है। स्कूल जाने वाले बच्चों, राहगीरों, वाहन चालकों व अन्य लोगों को कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन, पंचायत विभाग व मंडीकरण बोर्ड से मांग की कि सड़क की जल्द रिपेयर करवाई जाए।

‘पंचायत सचिव को भेज समस्या का समाधान कराएंगे’
उधर, ब्लॉक पंचायत विकास अधिकारी प्रभजोत सिंह ने बताया कि रास्ता टूटा होने की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। शीघ्र ही पंचायत सचिव को भेज कर पूरी स्थिति की जानकारी लेकर समस्या का समाधान करवा दिया जाएगा।

