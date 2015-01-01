पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झंडा मार्च:रोडवेज-पनबस को पीआरटीसी में मर्ज करने के फैसले के खिलाफ कांट्रैक्ट वर्करों का प्रदर्शन

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-आज ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के हलके में निकाला जाएगा झंडा मार्च

प्रदेश एक्शन कमेटी के फैसले के मुताबिक पंजाब रोडवेज, पनबस सांझी एक्शन कमेटी ने मांगों को लेकर पंजाब रोडवेज डिपो में गेट रैली की। पनबस कांट्रैक्ट यूनियन के प्रधान सुखविंदर सिंह व जीवन वर्मा ने बताया कि सरकार कोरोना की आड़ में पीआरटीसी को कार्पोरेशन में मर्ज करने की तैयारी कर रही है, जिसे यूनियन कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना के चलते रोडवेज में ठेका कर्मचारियों की ओर से पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ ड्यूटी निभाई गई है। लेकिन अब सरकार की ओर से उनकी मांगों को अनदेखा कर पीआरटीसी को कार्पोरेशन में मर्ज किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की कि कार्पोरेशन में मर्ज करने का निर्णय वापस लिया जाए। ठेका मुलाजिमों को पक्का किया जाए। कर्मचारियों को माननीय अदालत के फैसले के अनुसार बराबर काम बराबर वेतन दिया जाए। कर्जमुक्त बसों को पंजाब रोडवेज में मुलाजिम सहित शामिल किया जाए। पंजाब रोडवेज व पनबस को पीआरटीसी में मर्ज न किया जाए। वर्करों पर लगाई गई नाजायज कंडीशनों को खत्म किया जाए। उन्होंने

बताया कि आठ दिसंबर को यूनियन की ओर से बसें बंद कर हड़ताल की गई थी, जिस पर सरकार ने 15 दिसंबर तक मांगों को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया था लेकिन आज की मीटिंग में भी कोई फैसला न होने के विरोध में यूनियन की ओर से गेट रैली की गई है। 16 दिसंबर को ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के क्षेत्र मलेरकोटला में झंडा मार्च निकाला जाएगा। यदि फिर भी मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया तो यूनियन की ओर से संघर्ष जारी रखा जाएगा।

इस मौके पर अपरिंदर सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, कमल ज्योति, राज कुमार, कुलदीप सिंह, यशपाल, सर्वजीत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, जोगिन्द्र पाल, लखविंदर सिंह, प्रीतम लाल, रणबीर सिंह, अपरिंदर सिंह, गगनदीप सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह, पवन, सुमित सिंह, चरणजीत सिंह व अमरीक सिंह मौजूद थे।

