नपवाल के पास हाईवे पर हादसा:सड़क क्रास करते वक्त कार की चपेट में आया व्यक्ति, इलाज के दौरान मौत

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
पठानकोट-जालंधर हाईवे पर नपवाल के पास सड़क क्रास कर रहे व्यक्ति को कार ने हिट कर दिया। हादसे में जख्मी व्यक्ति इमरजेंसी में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतक रवि कुमार (58) निवासी खानपुर का रहने वाला था। घटना स्थल से चालक कार भगा ले गया। सूचना पर मौके पर नंगलभूर पुलिस पहुंची। घटना सोमवार रात की है। ढाकी सैदा स्थित एक क्रशर पर खानपुर निवासी रवि कुमार चौकीदार का काम करता था। बताया जा रहा है कि जीटी रोड नपवाल के पास रवि कुमार हाईवे पर सड़क क्रास कर रहा था।

इस दौरान पीछे से आई तेजरफ्तार कार ने उसे हिट किया। हादसे में जख्मी रवि कुमार को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। यहां उसने कुछ देर बाद दम तोड़ दिया। नंगलभूर पुलिस ने मृतक के परिवार वालों को सूचित किया। थाना प्रभारी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने अज्ञात कार चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर सिविल अस्पताल से लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करवा दिया है।

