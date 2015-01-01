पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौतेले बाप द्वारा नाबालिग बेटी से रेप का मामला:पुलिस ने 5 दिन के भीतर जांच पूरी कर अदालत में पेश किया चालान

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
सौतेले पिता पर नाबालिग बेटी से रेप के मामले में नंगलभूर पुलिस ने पांच दिन के भीतर इन्वेस्टिगेशन पूरी कर छठे दिन शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में चालान पेश कर दिया है। जिले में रेप मामले में पुलिस की ओर से 5 दिन के भीतर सबसे तेज चालान पेश करने का अभी तक का मामला है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार भी किया जा चुका है। बता दें कि 1 नवंबर को पुलिस थाना नंगलभूर में मीरथल एरिया की साढ़े 17 वर्षीय किशोरी से अपने सौतेले पिता पर रेप करने का आरोप लगाया था। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसकी मां ने अपनी दूसरी शादी मीरथल एरिया के रहने वाले व्यक्ति के साथ की थी। उसने आरोप लगाया था कि सौतेला बाप उसके साथ पिछले चार साल से रेप करता आ रहा है। नंगलभूर पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता पीड़ित लड़की के बयान पर मीरथल निवासी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ 376, 506, 6 पोस्को एक्ट 2012 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। नंगलभूर के एसएचओ दीपक कुमार का कहना है कि पीड़िता का मेडिकल कराने के बाद और पूरे मामले का चालान आज कोर्ट में पेश कर दिया गया है।

