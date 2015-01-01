पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब्ती:पुलिस की भदरोआ के एक घर में रेड, हेरोइन, ड्रग मनी, गहने और वाहन जब्त किए

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब-हिमाचल सीमा स्थित गांव भदरोआ में डमटाल पुलिस ने नशा तस्कर के घर से हेरोइन, ड्रग मनी, गहने और वाहन जब्त किए हैं। पुलिस ने परिवार के 3 लोगों को पकड़ा है। एक युवक फरार बताया जा रहा है। पकड़े गए लोगों में बचनी, लवजीत और अनु बाला निवासी भदरोआ एरिया के रहने वाले हैं। वहीं, करण नाम का व्यक्ति फरार बताया जा रहा है। एएसपी नूरपुर अशोक रत्न ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि भदरोआ का उक्त परिवार नशा तस्करी का काम करता है। इसके बाद प्रोबेशनल डीएसपी देव राज के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी ने छापेमारी की और वहां से 3 लोगों को पकड़ा।

उन्होंने बताया कि घर की अलमारी से 103.73 ग्राम हेरोइन, 2 लाख 19 हजार 220 रुपए ड्रग मनी, 23 ग्राम सोने के जेवर बरामद हुए। घर से 3 कारें जिनमें वरना, मारुति और इनोवा भी बरामद कर जब्त कर ली गई है। एएसपी ने बताया कि फिलहाल मकान सील कर दिया है। फरार करण की तलाश में रेड डारी है। वहीं, परिवार के खातों समेत अन्य फाइनेंशियल जांच की जा रही है।

