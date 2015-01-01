पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनरल सर्जरी:प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों की पूरे दिन और सिविल अस्पताल में एक घंटे हड़ताल, बिना इलाज करवाए लौटे मरीज

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी, दांतों के इलाज समेत 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी देने का विरोध

सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन की ओर से आयुर्वेदिक के पीजी स्टूडेंट व डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी, ईएनटी और दांतों के इलाज सहित 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी दी मंजूरी के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन और इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन ने देश भर में विरोध जताया। वहीं, पठानकोट के सिविल अस्पताल में सुबह 10 से लेकर 11 बजे तक इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़कर ओपीडी ठप रही।

जबकि, प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों ने पूरा दिन हड़ताल रखी। इसके चलते इलाज और चेक करवाने आने वालों मरीज खासे परेशान हुए। बता दें कि सीसीआईएम ने आयुर्वेदिक के पीजी डॉक्टरों व स्टूडेंट को नाक, कान, आंख और गले से जुड़ी बीमारियों का इलाज व सर्जरी करने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। इसके बाद सिविल और प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। सिविल और प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि आयुर्वैदिक डॉक्टर नाक, कान, आंख और त्वचा से जुड़ी बीमारियों का इलाज कैसे कर सकते हैं। यह मरीजों की सेहत के साथ सीधा खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने मांग की कि जारी नोटिफिकेशन को रद्द किया जाए।

सिविल के डॉक्टरों ने किया आईएमए का समर्थन, कहा-रद्द हो नोटिफिकेशन

सिविल अस्पताल में सुबह 10 बजे से 11 बजे तक इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़कर सभी डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी बंद रखीं। प्रधान डॉ. सुनील चंद, महासचिव डॉ. शरीन, महासचिव डॉ. अमित, कोषाध्यक्ष डॉ.पुनीत गिल, सीनियर एडवाइजर डॉ. गीतिका शारदा के अतिरिक्त सदस्य डॉ. दीप सिंह, डॉ. विश्वबंधु, डॉ. अभय गर्ग, डॉ. रोहित अत्री, डॉ. विनोद सैनी, डॉ. विशाल कोहली, डॉ. माधव, डॉ. इंद्रजीत, डॉ. रमेश डोगरा, डॉ. साक्षी प्रेस सचिव ने इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन का समर्थन करते हुए मांग उठाई कि आयुर्वैदिक पीजी स्टूडेंट और डॉक्टरों के हक में किया गया नोटिफिकेशन रद्द किया जाए। आईएमए पठानकोट के अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजीव सहगल, इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. परवीर शर्मा ने कहा कि हड़ताल के दौरान केवल इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन व कोविड- 19 के मरीजों की देखभाल व उन्हें अटेंड किया गया। इसके अलावा सुबह 10 से सायं 6 बजे तक कामकाज ठप रखा।

प्राइवेट में चेकअप करवाने आए मरीज हुए परेशान

3 माह के बच्चे की आंख से पानी बह रहा हड़ताल के कारण चेक नहीं करवा पाए
ट्रस्ट कॉलोनी की गीता ने बताया कि तीन माह की बेटी की आंखों में पानी बहता है उसे चेकअप कराने आए प्राइवेट अस्पताल में आए तो पता चला कि आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल है। अब बिना जांच कराए लौट रहे हैं।

एक्स-रे चेक करवाने आए थे, हड़ताल के कारण डॉक्टर नहीं मिला : पुरुषोत्तम
बसंत कॉलोनी के रहने वाले पुरुषोत्तम ने बताया कि उनकी बुजुर्ग मालकिन कुलदीप कौर की चेस्ट में प्रॉब्लम थी। उनका एक्स-रे दिखाने के लिए प्राइवेट अस्पताल में डॉक्टर के पास आए थे। यहां आकर पता चला कि डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। अब बिना एक्स-रे दिखाए लौटना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें