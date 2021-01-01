पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव-2021:वार्ड 32 और 49 में पेयजल और टूटी गलियों की समस्या, भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों कर रहे विकास कार्य करोाने का दावा

पठानकोट6 घंटे पहले
  • लोग जाम सीवरेज, गंदगी और निकासी का प्रबंध न होना समस्या कर रहे उजागर

वार्ड नम्बर -32 पटेल नगर, सलारिया नगर, योद्धा मल्ल कालोनी, जय राम कालोनी, कास्मो अकादमी एरिया एक ऐसा पार्श एरिया है जो एमएलए अमित विज का एरिया के नाम से जाना जाता है। उपरोक्त इलाकों में 1 करोड़ 82 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्य होने के बावजूद लोग जाम सीवरेज, गंदगी से परेशान, इलाके में निकासी का प्रबंध न होना इत्यादि समस्याओं से पीडि़त है।

लोगों का कहना है कि योद्धा मल्ल कालोनी ग्रैंड होटल वाली गली पिछले 10 सालों से नहीं बन पाई। इलाके में जाम सीवरेज व निकासी का प्रबंध न होने के कारण बरसात के दिनों में आए दिन लोग परेशान होते है। वहीं, वार्ड- 49 में पटेल नगर, न्यू बैंक कालोनी, अमरुदा दीया झुग्गिया, न्यू शास्त्री नगर एरिया एक वार्ड है जो भाजपा पंजाब प्रधान व पूर्व एमएलए अश्वनी शर्मा के एरिया के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस इलाके में पिछले पांच सालों में सवा करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्य के बावजूद इलाके में सीवरेज समस्या है।

भाजपा ने नहीं कांग्रेस ने भी करवाए 2 करोड़ के काम- कांग्रेस वार्ड नम्बर- 32 में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार राजीव महाजन बंटी ने कहा कि जो एमसी अपनी गली तक का निर्माण नहीं करवा सका वो करोड़ों रुपए के विकास कार्य कहां से करवायेगा। हमारी कांग्रेस पार्टी ने ही 2 करोड़ रुपए के विकास करवाए।

भाजपा ने 5 सालों में करवाए 1 करोड़ 82 लाख के काम -भाजपा वार्ड नम्बर- 32 में भाजपा उम्मीदवार रोहित पुरी ने कहा कि उन्होंने पिछले पांच सालों में अपनी वार्ड में 1 करोड़ 82 लाख के विकास कार्य करवाये। इनमें से सलारिया नगर से पटेल चौक तक सड़क निर्माण, योद्धा मल्ल कालोनी में सड़क बनाई।

निकासी का प्रबंध नहीं इस बार नहीं करेंगे वोट- योद्धामल्ल कालोनी निवासी गुरमीत कौर ने कहा हमारी होटल ग्रैंड वाली गली में पिछले लम्बे समय से समय से निकासी का प्रबंध न होने के कारण नालियां अक्सर ओवर फ्लो हो जाती है सीवरेज जाम रहता है, मेन होल बैठा हुआ है।

