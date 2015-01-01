पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:प्रस्ताव तैयार, पहले फेज में 526 कुत्तों की स्टरलाइजेशन

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम लगाएगा 33 लाख का टेंडर, एडिशनल कमिश्नर ने निगम और संस्थाओं के साथ मीटिंग की
  • दूसरे फेज में की स्टरलाइजेशन का काम भी शुरू : एडिशनल कमिश्नर

शहर में कुत्तों की स्टरलाइजेशन का पहले फेज का काम कंपलीट कर लिया गया है। इसके तहत 526 कुत्तों की स्टरलाइजेशन की गई है और दूसरे फेज में 200 नए स्टेरलाइजेशन शुरू कर दी गई है। सर्वे में शहर में मिले 6200 कुत्तों में से 75 फीसदी स्टरलाइजेशन के लिए निगम ने एक बड़ा टेंडर लगाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया है, जिस पर 33 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाने हैं और अगले हफ्ते उस पर काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। इसको लेकर निगम के एडिशनल कमिश्नर ने निगम और संस्थाओं के साथ मीटिंग की। बता दें कि निगम की ओर से शहर में लावारिस कुत्तों की स्टेरलाइजेशन का काम सितंबर में शुरू किया गया है।

स्टेरलाइजेशन का एक्सपर्ट डाॅ. अभिनव खजूरिया और उनकी टीम की ओर से किए गए प्रत्येक स्टरलाइजेशन का लगभग 800 रुपए का भुगतान किया जाना तय किया गया है। इसमें ही कुत्तों को स्टेरलाइजेशन कर तीन दिन तक अपनी देखरेख में रखने और फिर उन्हें अपने एनवायरमेंट छोड़ने के पैसे भी शामिल हैं। पहले फेज में स्टरलाइजेशन का काम कंप्लीट कर लिया गया है और 526 कुत्तों की स्टरलाइजेशन की गई है। एडिशनल कमिश्नर ने बताया कि दूसरे फेज में 200 कुत्तों की स्टरलाइजेशन का काम भी शुरू कर दिया गया है।

