पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:लदपालवां टोल प्लाजा पर केंद्र के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

पठानकाेटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार से तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने जताया विरोध

कृषि कानून को रद कराने की मांग को लेकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की ओर से गुरदयाल सैनी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने दिल्ली की घटना को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेताअाें पर पर्चे दर्ज करने की निंदा की। उन्होंने भारत में किसान जत्थेबंदियों को एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल रखने काे प्रेरित किया।

कहा कि 30 जनवरी को सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर सायं 6 बजे तक किसानाें की अाेर से टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों व मजदूरों द्वारा भूख हड़ताल रखी जाएगी। 31 को अमर शहीद सुच्चा सिंह खोखर का श्रद्धांजलि समारोह जो साढ़े 10 बजे से डेढ बजे तक किया जाएगा। किसानों ने मांग की है कि तीनों कृषि कानून को रद्द किया जाए। इस मौके पर कमलजीत रंधावा, रंगलील सिंह, मक्खन सिंह, बख्शीश सिंह, बावा, भोला सिंह, सैनी, मास्टर सोहन सिंह, बुटा सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, दलजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser