पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थानी मेहंदी का दिखा क्रेज:रौनक लौटी, चौथ के चांद से पहले चमका कारोबार, बाजार रहे गुलजार, महिलाओं ने की खूब खरीदारी, मेहंदी लगाने वालों की चांदी

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करवाचौथ व्रत 4 नवंबर को है। यह व्रत महिलाएं पति की लंबी आयु के लिए रखती हैं। यह व्रत केवल सजने संवरने का ही पर्व नहीं है, बल्कि करवा माता में पूरी आस्था रखकर अखंड सौभाग्य का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का पर्व है। दोपहर में करवा माता की पूजा के बाद रात को चांद के दर्शन किए जाते हैं। वहीं, मेहंदी और चूड़ियों का इस दिन से विशेष महत्व है। करवाचौथ की पूर्व संध्या पर मेन बाजार गुलजार रहे। मेहंदी लगवाने के लिए युवतियों और महिलाओं में खासा उत्साह दिखा। उनमें ब्राइडल, गोल्डन, सिल्वर, ब्लैक और अरबिक मेहंदी लगाने का क्रेज दिखा।

वहीं, राजस्थानी मेहंदी पहली पसंद रही। मिशन रोड स्थित श्री रेणुका मंदिर के विद्वान भगवती प्रसाद शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस बार करवाचौथ व्रत पूर्ण तौर पर शुद्ध है। पिछले साल बीच में भद्रा आ गई थी, जिस कारण महिलाओं को चंद्र दर्शन के लिए लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा था पर इस बार यह श्रेष्ठ व्रत है जो घर में सुख-स्मृद्धि बढ़ाने वाला है। बुधवार रात 8 बजकर 9 मिनट पर चंद्र उदय होगा। सुबह 4 बजे सरगी भोग के बाद व्रत शुरू हो जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक सुहागिनों के लिए करवा चतुर्थी की कथा सर्व श्रेष्ठ है। कन्याएं तारे का दर्शन कर व्रत पूरा कर सकती हैं।

अर्घ्य देने को घुंघरू वाली छलनी की रही खूब डिमांड
मंगलवार को सुहागिनों ने खूब खरीदारी की। मार्केट में चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घुंघरूओं वाली छलनी को अधिक पसंद किया गया। कास्मेटिक विक्रेता भंडारी दी हट्टी के मालिक रामपाल भंडारी व राघव भंडारी ने बताया कि महिलाओं में करवाचौथ को लेकर खासा उत्साह है। कास्मेटिक आइटमों, रंग-बिरंगी चूड़ियों में कुंदन की बैंगल्ज, लटकन, स्टोन, फ्लॉवर, हरि, लाल रंग की चूड़ियों और चूड़ों की खूब मांग रही। चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घुंघरूओं वाली छलनी खूब पसंद की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें